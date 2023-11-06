Shapiro Administration Visits Keystone Job Corps Center, Highlights Career Training, Education Opportunities in Luzerne County





Drums, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today visited Keystone Job Corps Center in Luzerne County, one of 120 Job Corps campuses across the nation providing career training and education opportunities for teens and young adults and preparing students for family-sustaining jobs in critical and emerging industries.





Keystone Job Corps Center helps students gain in-demand skills and earn a paycheck through its programs in bricklaying, carpentry, construction, cement masonry, electrical, painting, plastering, and plumbing. The career and technical center also offers job-training education in high-growth industries like health care, hospitality, and construction.





"Keystone Job Corps Center is at the forefront of making meaningful connections with the next generation of Pennsylvania workers," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "When students have access to the support and resources needed to be successful in the modern labor market, they are able to pursue good-paying career opportunities. A commitment to young people is not only an investment in our workforce, but ultimately supports local businesses and strengthens Pennsylvania communities."





During her visit, Secretary Walker discussed the challenges facing employers, job seekers, and students in Luzerne County and the surrounding region, while highlighting the Shapiro Administration's ongoing effort to connect high school students and young adults with family-sustaining employment in critical industries.





Governor Josh Shapiro has $23.5 million in job training and vo-tech programs; $6 million in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programming; and $3.5 million in funding for L&I's Schools-to-Work Program to develop and expand career pathways for underserved populations via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth. has identified workforce development as a top priority of his Administration through an expansion of job-training, career and technical education, and apprenticeship programs that give Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course. In August, Governor Shapiro signed a new budget into law that invests; andto develop and expand career pathways for underserved populations via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth.



