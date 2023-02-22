Shapiro Administration Awards Grant Funding to Health Care Apprenticeships Preparing Pennsylvanians for Nursing Careers

​Harrisburg, PA – Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker today announced nearly $700,000 in grant funding to three Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs across Pennsylvania. This grant program, as part of the COVID-19 Nursing Workforce Initiative (NWI) and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), blends the registered apprenticeship and industry partnership models and is designed to address the many workforce challenges in communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Health care workers gave Pennsylvania so much these past few years – life-saving care, long hours, and an unparalleled commitment to service," Acting Secretary Walker said. "To ensure this critical workforce remains strong, this grant program will help relieve ongoing staffing challenges and provide long-term support to the nursing profession by building a pipeline of skilled health care workers in underserved communities. Health care workers – particularly nurses – certainly deserve our gratitude. They also deserve progressive action that ensures health care settings are fully staffed and resourced to meet the needs of their communities."

The NWI, introduced by State Senator Maria Collett in September 2021, was created to support individuals within the nursing industry as they navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues today to incentivize individuals to pursue careers in the nursing industry at a time when shortages in that field are at critically-low levels. To help combat the problem and fill vacancies, this blended approach will allow each program to serve at least 40 new apprentices during the grant period, the majority of which will remain with the employer who provided training upon completion of the program. To ensure lasting impact, the overarching goal for programs developed under this initiative will be to serve at least 20 apprentices annually beyond the grant period.



With Nursing Pathway grant funding, distributed by L&I's Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO), three local workforce development boards will collaborate with community partners, organizations, sponsors, and regional industry partnerships to create, manage, and maintain nursing apprenticeship and industry partnership programs within low- and moderate-income communities, as well as recruit and retain qualified health care professionals across the Commonwealth. This grant program also targets individuals in underrepresented populations, including women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, veterans, individuals who speak English as a second language, and individuals facing significant barriers to employment.

Specifically, these programs help prepare individuals for positions as home health aides, certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, and other in-demand jobs to help relieve staffing shortages in hospitals and health care facilities.

More information about the funded programs is below. The 2023 Nursing Pathway programs will operate from April 2023 through June 2026.

Berks County Workforce Development Board – $176,155

The Berks County Workforce Development Board will partner with the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and Reading Area Community College (RACC) to launch a new Greater Reading Healthcare Connections Industry Partnership, with a focus on creating strategies for employers to develop career pathways, establishing industry credentials to education partner(s), and designing and implementing a Registered Apprentice Home Health Aide to LPN career pathway.

Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board (d.b.a. Partner4Work) (Allegheny County – $260,000)

Partner4Work (P4W) will use Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership grant funding to establish health care partnerships, expand community outreach between employers and potential workers, and promote apprenticeship opportunities in the health care industry, specifically preparing individuals for careers as Licensed Professional Nurses (LPN) and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA).



Workforce Solutions for North Central PA (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties – $260,000)

Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership for North Central PA will address the critical need for health care workers by creating a program that targets individuals in low- and moderate-income communities and offers opportunities with competitive wages. With collaboration from employers and schools, the registered apprenticeship program will help new and existing apprentices in the region pursue and maintain a career in the nursing industry.

