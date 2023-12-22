Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate Remains at Record Low 3.4% in November

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov​

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2023.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at the record low of 3.4% in November (records date back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from October to 3.7%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was one full percentage point below its November 2022 level of 4.4%, while the national rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 17,000 over the month due to gains in both resident employment (+15,000) and unemployment (+2,000).

Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 10,900 over the month to a record high of 6,178,700. This was the 34th increase in the past three years and the 10th month so far in 2023 to set a record high. Jobs increased from October in five of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+9,800), which rose to a record high.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 125,800 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+56,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. November data are preliminary and subject to revision.

