Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate Remains at Record Low 3.4% in November

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at the record low of 3.4% in November (records date back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from October to 3.7%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was one full percentage point below its November 2022 level of 4.4%, while the national rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 17,000 over the month due to gains in both resident employment (+15,000) and unemployment (+2,000).
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 10,900 over the month to a record high of 6,178,700. This was the 34th increase in the past three years and the 10th month so far in 2023 to set a record high. Jobs increased from October in five of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+9,800), which rose to a record high.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 125,800 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+56,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. November data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|November
|October
|November
|October 2023
|November 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,516
|6,499
|6,480
|17
|0.3%
|36
|0.6%
|Employment
|6,291
|6,276
|6,198
|15
|0.2%
|93
|1.5%
|Unemployment
|225
|223
|282
|2
|0.9%
|-57
|-20.2%
|Rate
|3.4
|3.4
|4.4
|0.0
|----
|-1.0
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|168,260
|167,728
|164,527
|532
|0.3%
|3,733
|2.3%
|Employment
|161,969
|161,222
|158,527
|747
|0.5%
|3,442
|2.2%
|Unemployment
|6,291
|6,506
|6,000
|-215
|-3.3%
|291
|4.9%
|Rate
|3.7
|3.9
|3.6
|-0.2
|----
|0.1
|----
|Note: December 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on January 19th, 2024.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|November
|October
|November
|October 2023
|November 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,178.7
|6,167.8
|6,052.9
|10.9
|0.2%
|125.8
|2.1%
|Goods Producing Industries
|850.5
|851.2
|849.0
|-0.7
|-0.1%
|1.5
|0.2%
|Mining & Logging
|23.3
|23.4
|23.1
|-0.1
|-0.4%
|0.2
|0.9%
|Construction
|262.8
|264.6
|259.1
|-1.8
|-0.7%
|3.7
|1.4%
|Manufacturing
|564.4
|563.2
|566.8
|1.2
|0.2%
|-2.4
|-0.4%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,328.2
|5,316.6
|5,203.9
|11.6
|0.2%
|124.3
|2.4%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,159.9
|1,161.9
|1,152.9
|-2.0
|-0.2%
|7.0
|0.6%
|Information
|96.8
|96.8
|93.7
|0.0
|0.0%
|3.1
|3.3%
|Financial Activities
|341.7
|341.9
|337.8
|-0.2
|-0.1%
|3.9
|1.2%
|Professional & Business Services
|869.0
|867.6
|849.7
|1.4
|0.2%
|19.3
|2.3%
|Education & Health Services
|1,342.3
|1,332.5
|1,285.4
|9.8
|0.7%
|56.9
|4.4%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|569.4
|567.8
|547.6
|1.6
|0.3%
|21.8
|4.0%
|Other Services
|262.5
|261.3
|254.7
|1.2
|0.5%
|7.8
|3.1%
|Government
|686.6
|686.8
|682.1
|-0.2
|0.0%
|4.5
|0.7%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
