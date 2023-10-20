Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent in September – a New Record Low

​Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2023.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4% in September, setting a new record low (records date back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from August at 3.8%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2022 level of 4.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.



Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 2,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 2,000 from August and unemployment fell by 4,000.



Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 8,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,171,600 in September. This was the ninth consecutive month that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from August in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,100), which rose to a record high. Three other supersectors also reached all-time highs in September.



Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 148,700 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+54,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.



Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September data are preliminary and subject to revision.

# # #



Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted

(in thousands)

Change from Change from September August September August 2023 September 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,497 6,499 6,476 -2 0.0% 21 0.3% Employment 6,275 6,273 6,195 2 0.0% 80 1.3% Unemployment 222 226 281 -4 -1.8% -59 -21.0% Rate 3.4 3.5 4.3 -0.1 ---- -0.9 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 167,929 167,839 164,619 90 0.1% 3,310 2.0% Employment 161,570 161,484 158,850 86 0.1% 2,720 1.7% Unemployment 6,360 6,355 5,770

5 0.1% 590 10.2% Rate 3.8 3.8 3.5 0.0 ---- 0.3 ----

Note: October 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 17th, 2023.





Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from September August September August 2023 September 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,171.6 6,163.3 6,022.9 8.3 0.1% 148.7 2.5% Goods Producing Industries 858.1 857.4 848.3 0.7 0.1% 9.8 1.2% Mining & Logging 23.5 23.4 22.7 0.1 0.4% 0.8 3.5% Construction 266.5 265.8 257.9 0.7 0.3% 8.6 3.3% Manufacturing 568.1 568.2 567.7 -0.1 0.0% 0.4 0.1% Service Providing Industries 5,313.5 5,305.9 5,174.6 7.6 0.1% 138.9 2.7% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,163.8 1,161.6 1,148.5 2.2 0.2% 15.3 1.3% Information 96.3 96.1 94.1 0.2 0.2% 2.2 2.3% Financial Activities 340.2 339.7 336.0 0.5 0.1% 4.2 1.3% Professional & Business Services 873.5 871.1 851.7 2.4 0.3% 21.8 2.6% Education & Health Services 1,327.9 1,321.8 1,273.0 6.1 0.5% 54.9 4.3% Leisure & Hospitality 565.4 570.1 541.4 -4.7 -0.8% 24.0 4.4% Other Services 259.6 257.2 252.3 2.4 0.9% 7.3 2.9% Government 686.8 688.3 677.6 -1.5 -0.2% 9.2 1.4% For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.workstats.dli.pa.gov Note: October 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 17th, 2023.





