Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent in September – a New Record Low

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4% in September, setting a new record low (records date back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from August at 3.8%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2022 level of 4.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 2,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 2,000 from August and unemployment fell by 4,000.
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 8,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,171,600 in September. This was the ninth consecutive month that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from August in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,100), which rose to a record high. Three other supersectors also reached all-time highs in September.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 148,700 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+54,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|September
|August
|September
|August 2023
|September 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,497
|6,499
|6,476
|-2
|0.0%
|21
|0.3%
|Employment
|6,275
|6,273
|6,195
|2
|0.0%
|80
|1.3%
|Unemployment
|222
|226
|281
|-4
|-1.8%
|-59
|-21.0%
|Rate
|3.4
|3.5
|4.3
|-0.1
|----
|-0.9
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|167,929
|167,839
|164,619
|90
|0.1%
|3,310
|2.0%
|Employment
|161,570
|161,484
|158,850
|86
|0.1%
|2,720
|1.7%
|Unemployment
|6,360
|6,355
|5,770
|5
|0.1%
|590
|10.2%
|Rate
|3.8
|3.8
|3.5
|0.0
|----
|0.3
|----
Note: October 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 17th, 2023.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|September
|August
|September
|August 2023
|September 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,171.6
|6,163.3
|6,022.9
|8.3
|0.1%
|148.7
|2.5%
|Goods Producing Industries
|858.1
|857.4
|848.3
|0.7
|0.1%
|9.8
|1.2%
|Mining & Logging
|23.5
|23.4
|22.7
|0.1
|0.4%
|0.8
|3.5%
|Construction
|266.5
|265.8
|257.9
|0.7
|0.3%
|8.6
|3.3%
|Manufacturing
|568.1
|568.2
|567.7
|-0.1
|0.0%
|0.4
|0.1%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,313.5
|5,305.9
|5,174.6
|7.6
|0.1%
|138.9
|2.7%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,163.8
|1,161.6
|1,148.5
|2.2
|0.2%
|15.3
|1.3%
|Information
|96.3
|96.1
|94.1
|0.2
|0.2%
|2.2
|2.3%
|Financial Activities
|340.2
|339.7
|336.0
|0.5
|0.1%
|4.2
|1.3%
|Professional & Business Services
|873.5
|871.1
|851.7
|2.4
|0.3%
|21.8
|2.6%
|Education & Health Services
|1,327.9
|1,321.8
|1,273.0
|6.1
|0.5%
|54.9
|4.3%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|565.4
|570.1
|541.4
|-4.7
|-0.8%
|24.0
|4.4%
|Other Services
|259.6
|257.2
|252.3
|2.4
|0.9%
|7.3
|2.9%
|Government
|686.8
|688.3
|677.6
|-1.5
|-0.2%
|9.2
|1.4%
