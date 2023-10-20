Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent in September – a New Record Low

    October 20, 2023
    The percentage of unemployed Pennsylvanians is lower than the national rate for the second month in a row.

    Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2023.

    Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4% in September, setting a new record low (records date back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from August at 3.8%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2022 level of 4.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 2,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 2,000 from August and unemployment fell by 4,000. 

    Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 8,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,171,600 in September. This was the ninth consecutive month that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from August in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,100), which rose to a record high. Three other supersectors also reached all-time highs in September.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 148,700 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+54,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     SeptemberAugustSeptemberAugust 2023September 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA    
    Civilian Labor Force6,4976,4996,476-20.0%210.3%
    Employment6,2756,2736,19520.0%801.3%
    Unemployment222226281-4-1.8%-59-21.0%
    Rate3.43.54.3-0.1-----0.9----
         
    U.S.    
    Civilian Labor Force167,929167,839164,619900.1%3,3102.0%
    Employment161,570161,484158,850860.1%2,7201.7%
    Unemployment6,3606,3555,770
    		50.1%59010.2%
    Rate3.83.83.50.0----0.3----

    Note: October 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 17th, 2023.


    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
    Change fromChange from
    SeptemberAugustSeptemberAugust 2023September 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,171.66,163.36,022.98.30.1%148.72.5%
     
    Goods Producing Industries858.1857.4848.30.70.1%9.81.2%
      Mining & Logging23.523.422.70.10.4%0.83.5%
      Construction266.5265.8257.90.70.3%8.63.3%
      Manufacturing568.1568.2567.7-0.10.0%0.40.1%
    Service Providing Industries5,313.55,305.95,174.67.60.1%138.92.7%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,163.81,161.61,148.52.20.2%15.31.3%
      Information96.396.194.10.20.2%2.22.3%
      Financial Activities340.2339.7336.00.50.1%4.21.3%
      Professional & Business Services873.5871.1851.72.40.3%21.82.6%
      Education & Health Services1,327.91,321.81,273.06.10.5%54.94.3%
      Leisure & Hospitality565.4570.1541.4-4.7-0.8%24.04.4%
      Other Services259.6257.2252.32.40.9%7.32.9%
      Government686.8688.3677.6-1.5-0.2%9.21.4%
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.workstats.dli.pa.gov
    Note: October 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 17th, 2023.


