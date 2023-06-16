Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Declines to Record Low 4.0 Percent in May

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov
Total nonfarm jobs hits record high for fifth consecutive month
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.0% in May, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 3.7%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 9,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 9,000.
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 7,900 over the month to a new record high of 6,122,500 in May. This was the fifth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+3,700), which rose to a record high level.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 151,500 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+47,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. May data are preliminary and subject to revision.
Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|May
|April
|May
|April 2023
|May 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,510
|6,509
|6,491
|1
|0.0%
|19
|0.3%
|Employment
|6,251
|6,242
|6,213
|9
|0.1%
|38
|0.6%
|Unemployment
|259
|268
|279
|-9
|-3.3%
|-20
|-7.2%
|Rate
|4.0
|4.1
|4.3
|-0.1
|----
|-0.3
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|166,818
|166,688
|164,278
|130
|0.1%
|2,540
|1.5%
|Employment
|160,721
|161,031
|158,299
|-310
|-0.2%
|2,422
|1.5%
|Unemployment
|6,097
|5,657
|5,979
|440
|7.8%
|118
|2.0%
|Rate
|3.7
|3.4
|3.6
|0.3
|----
|0.1
|----
|Note: June 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 21st, 2023.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|May
|April
|May
|April 2023
|May 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,122.5
|6,114.6
|5,971.0
|7.9
|0.1%
|151.5
|2.5%
|Goods Producing Industries
|853.5
|855.3
|843.8
|-1.8
|-0.2%
|9.7
|1.1%
|Mining & Logging
|23.3
|23.1
|22.2
|0.2
|0.9%
|1.1
|5.0%
|Construction
|263.9
|265.3
|258.5
|-1.4
|-0.5%
|5.4
|2.1%
|Manufacturing
|566.3
|566.9
|563.1
|-0.6
|-0.1%
|3.2
|0.6%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,269.0
|5,259.3
|5,127.2
|9.7
|0.2%
|141.8
|2.8%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,157.8
|1,155.2
|1,143.3
|2.6
|0.2%
|14.5
|1.3%
|Information
|96.7
|96.6
|92.8
|0.1
|0.1%
|3.9
|4.2%
|Financial Activities
|340.7
|340.3
|333.4
|0.4
|0.1%
|7.3
|2.2%
|Professional & Business Services
|866.0
|862.3
|842.6
|3.7
|0.4%
|23.4
|2.8%
|Education & Health Services
|1,304.2
|1,303.4
|1,256.4
|0.8
|0.1%
|47.8
|3.8%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|562.6
|562.5
|533.2
|0.1
|0.0%
|29.4
|5.5%
|Other Services
|255.4
|254.2
|248.5
|1.2
|0.5%
|6.9
|2.8%
|Government
|685.6
|684.8
|677.0
|0.8
|0.1%
|8.6
|1.3%
