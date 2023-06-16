Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Declines to Record Low 4.0 Percent in May

​Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Total nonfarm jobs hits record high for fifth consecutive month

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2023.



Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.0% in May, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 3.7%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.



Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 9,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 9,000.



Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 7,900 over the month to a new record high of 6,122,500 in May. This was the fifth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+3,700), which rose to a record high level.



Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 151,500 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+47,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. May data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from May April May April 2023 May 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,510 6,509 6,491 1 0.0% 19 0.3% Employment 6,251 6,242 6,213 9 0.1% 38 0.6% Unemployment 259 268 279 -9 -3.3% -20 -7.2% Rate 4.0 4.1 4.3 -0.1 ---- -0.3 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 166,818 166,688 164,278 130 0.1% 2,540 1.5% Employment 160,721 161,031 158,299 -310 -0.2% 2,422 1.5% Unemployment 6,097 5,657 5,979 440 7.8% 118 2.0% Rate 3.7 3.4 3.6 0.3 ---- 0.1 ---- Note: June 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 21st, 2023.







Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from May April May April 2023 May 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,122.5 6,114.6 5,971.0 7.9 0.1% 151.5 2.5% Goods Producing Industries 853.5 855.3 843.8 -1.8 -0.2% 9.7 1.1% Mining & Logging 23.3 23.1 22.2 0.2 0.9% 1.1 5.0% Construction 263.9 265.3 258.5 -1.4 -0.5% 5.4 2.1% Manufacturing 566.3 566.9 563.1 -0.6 -0.1% 3.2 0.6% Service Providing Industries 5,269.0 5,259.3 5,127.2 9.7 0.2% 141.8 2.8% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,157.8 1,155.2 1,143.3 2.6 0.2% 14.5 1.3% Information 96.7 96.6 92.8 0.1 0.1% 3.9 4.2% Financial Activities 340.7 340.3 333.4 0.4 0.1% 7.3 2.2% Professional & Business Services 866.0 862.3 842.6 3.7 0.4% 23.4 2.8% Education & Health Services 1,304.2 1,303.4 1,256.4 0.8 0.1% 47.8 3.8% Leisure & Hospitality 562.6 562.5 533.2 0.1 0.0% 29.4 5.5% Other Services 255.4 254.2 248.5 1.2 0.5% 6.9 2.8% Government 685.6 684.8 677.0 0.8 0.1% 8.6 1.3% For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov Note: June 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 21st, 2023.





