Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 4.2 Percent in March, Total Nonfarm Jobs Hits Record High

    April 21, 2023

    This is the third consecutive month of record-high total nonfarm jobs.

    Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for March 2023.

    Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.2% in March. The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from February to 3.5%. The commonwealth's unemployment rate was two-tenths of a point below its March 2022 level, and the national rate was down 0.1 percentage points over the year.

    Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 5,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 12,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 7,000.

    Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 12,500 over the month to a new record high of 6,108,900 in March, beating the previous record of 6,096,400 set the month prior. Jobs increased from February in seven of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality (+4,500). Professional & business services rose to a record high level.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 159,000 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+52,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors with three other supersectors adding over 16,000 each.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. March data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     MarchFebruaryMarchFebruary 2023March 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5056,5006,47950.1%260.4%
    Employment6,2296,2176,197120.2%320.5%
    Unemployment276283282-7-2.5%-6-2.1%
    Rate4.24.44.4-0.2-----0.2----
         
    U.S.    
    Civilian Labor Force166,731166,251164,3014800.3%2,4301.5%
    Employment160,892160,315158,3285770.4%2,5641.6%
    Unemployment5,8395,9365,972-97-1.6%-133-2.2%
    Rate3.53.63.6-0.1-----0.1----
    Note: April 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on May 19th, 2023.


    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
    Change fromChange from
    MarchFebruaryMarchFebruary 2023March 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,108.96,096.45,949.912.50.2%159.02.7%
     
    Goods Producing Industries854.8853.6844.01.20.1%10.81.3%
      Mining & Logging22.923.122.0-0.2-0.9%0.94.1%
      Construction264.5264.9261.9-0.4-0.2%2.61.0%
      Manufacturing567.4565.6560.11.80.3%7.31.3%
    Service Providing Industries5,254.15,242.85,105.911.30.2%148.22.9%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,157.81,159.01,141.0-1.2-0.1%16.81.5%
      Information97.696.691.91.01.0%5.76.2%
      Financial Activities340.8339.7332.81.10.3%8.02.4%
      Professional & Business Services859.0858.1839.50.90.1%19.52.3%
      Education & Health Services1,298.91,295.41,246.93.50.3%52.04.2%
      Leisure & Hospitality561.0556.5529.44.50.8%31.66.0%
      Other Services254.2254.2247.50.00.0%6.72.7%
      Government684.8683.3676.91.50.2%7.91.2%
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
    Note: April 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on May 19th, 2023.



    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media