Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 4.1 Percent in April, Matching Lowest Rate on Record

Total nonfarm jobs continue to rise and hit record high in April for fourth month in a row.



Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2023.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in April, matching the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 3.4%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point below its April 2022 level, and the national rate was also down 0.2 percentage points over the year.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 13,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 8,000.

Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 11,000 over the month to a new record high of 6,117,100 in April. This was the fourth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from March in seven of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+8,400). Professional & business services rose to a record high level.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 156,300 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+55,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. April data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from April March April March 2023 April 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,509 6,505 6,489 4 0.1% 20 0.3% Employment 6,242 6,229 6,209 13 0.2% 33 0.5% Unemployment 268 276 281 -8 -3.0% -13 -4.7% Rate 4.1 4.2 4.3 -0.1 ---- -0.2 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 166,688 166,731 163,950 -43 0.0% 2,738 1.7% Employment 161,031 160,892 157,982 139 0.1% 3,049 1.9% Unemployment 5,657 5,839 5,968 -182 -3.1% -311 -5.2% Rate 3.4 3.5 3.6 -0.1 ---- -0.2 ---- Note: May 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 16th, 2023.





Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from April March April March 2023 April 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,117.1 6,106.1 5,960.8 11.0 0.2% 156.3 2.6% Goods Producing Industries 858.2 855.7 843.9 2.5 0.3% 14.3 1.7% Mining & Logging 23.1 23.0 22.0 0.1 0.4% 1.1 5.0% Construction 265.7 264.8 259.5 0.9 0.3% 6.2 2.4% Manufacturing 569.4 567.9 562.4 1.5 0.3% 7.0 1.2% Service Providing Industries 5,258.9 5,250.4 5,116.9 8.5 0.2% 142.0 2.8% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,155.5 1,158.0 1,143.8 -2.5 -0.2% 11.7 1.0% Information 96.5 97.5 92.7 -1.0 -1.0% 3.8 4.1% Financial Activities 339.9 340.5 333.2 -0.6 -0.2% 6.7 2.0% Professional & Business Services 861.6 859.0 839.4 2.6 0.3% 22.2 2.6% Education & Health Services 1,305.8 1,297.4 1,250.6 8.4 0.6% 55.2 4.4% Leisure & Hospitality 561.3 559.5 531.8 1.8 0.3% 29.5 5.5% Other Services 253.4 253.9 248.2 -0.5 -0.2% 5.2 2.1% Government 684.9 684.6 677.2 0.3 0.0% 7.7 1.1% For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov Note: May 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 16th, 2023.









