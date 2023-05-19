Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 4.1 Percent in April, Matching Lowest Rate on Record

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov
Total nonfarm jobs continue to rise and hit record high in April for fourth month in a row.
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in April, matching the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 3.4%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point below its April 2022 level, and the national rate was also down 0.2 percentage points over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 13,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 8,000.
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 11,000 over the month to a new record high of 6,117,100 in April. This was the fourth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from March in seven of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+8,400). Professional & business services rose to a record high level.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 156,300 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+55,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. April data are preliminary and subject to revision.
Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|April
|March
|April
|March 2023
|April 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,509
|6,505
|6,489
|4
|0.1%
|20
|0.3%
|Employment
|6,242
|6,229
|6,209
|13
|0.2%
|33
|0.5%
|Unemployment
|268
|276
|281
|-8
|-3.0%
|-13
|-4.7%
|Rate
|4.1
|4.2
|4.3
|-0.1
|----
|-0.2
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|166,688
|166,731
|163,950
|-43
|0.0%
|2,738
|1.7%
|Employment
|161,031
|160,892
|157,982
|139
|0.1%
|3,049
|1.9%
|Unemployment
|5,657
|5,839
|5,968
|-182
|-3.1%
|-311
|-5.2%
|Rate
|3.4
|3.5
|3.6
|-0.1
|----
|-0.2
|----
|Note: May 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 16th, 2023.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|April
|March
|April
|March 2023
|April 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,117.1
|6,106.1
|5,960.8
|11.0
|0.2%
|156.3
|2.6%
|Goods Producing Industries
|858.2
|855.7
|843.9
|2.5
|0.3%
|14.3
|1.7%
|Mining & Logging
|23.1
|23.0
|22.0
|0.1
|0.4%
|1.1
|5.0%
|Construction
|265.7
|264.8
|259.5
|0.9
|0.3%
|6.2
|2.4%
|Manufacturing
|569.4
|567.9
|562.4
|1.5
|0.3%
|7.0
|1.2%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,258.9
|5,250.4
|5,116.9
|8.5
|0.2%
|142.0
|2.8%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,155.5
|1,158.0
|1,143.8
|-2.5
|-0.2%
|11.7
|1.0%
|Information
|96.5
|97.5
|92.7
|-1.0
|-1.0%
|3.8
|4.1%
|Financial Activities
|339.9
|340.5
|333.2
|-0.6
|-0.2%
|6.7
|2.0%
|Professional & Business Services
|861.6
|859.0
|839.4
|2.6
|0.3%
|22.2
|2.6%
|Education & Health Services
|1,305.8
|1,297.4
|1,250.6
|8.4
|0.6%
|55.2
|4.4%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|561.3
|559.5
|531.8
|1.8
|0.3%
|29.5
|5.5%
|Other Services
|253.4
|253.9
|248.2
|-0.5
|-0.2%
|5.2
|2.1%
|Government
|684.9
|684.6
|677.2
|0.3
|0.0%
|7.7
|1.1%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
|Note: May 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 16th, 2023.