    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 4.1 Percent in April, Matching Lowest Rate on Record

    May 19, 2023

    Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

    Total nonfarm jobs continue to rise and hit record high in April for fourth month in a row.

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2023.

    Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in April, matching the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 3.4%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point below its April 2022 level, and the national rate was also down 0.2 percentage points over the year.

    Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 13,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 8,000. 

    Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 11,000 over the month to a new record high of 6,117,100 in April. This was the fourth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from March in seven of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+8,400). Professional & business services rose to a record high level. 

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 156,300 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+55,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. April data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.


    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     AprilMarchAprilMarch 2023April 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5096,5056,48940.1%200.3%
    Employment6,2426,2296,209130.2%330.5%
    Unemployment268276281-8-3.0%-13-4.7%
    Rate4.14.24.3-0.1-----0.2----
         
    U.S.    
    Civilian Labor Force166,688166,731163,950-430.0%2,7381.7%
    Employment161,031160,892157,9821390.1%3,0491.9%
    Unemployment5,6575,8395,968-182-3.1%-311-5.2%
    Rate3.43.53.6-0.1-----0.2----
    Note: May 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 16th, 2023.


    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
    Change fromChange from
    AprilMarchAprilMarch 2023April 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,117.16,106.15,960.811.00.2%156.32.6%
     
    Goods Producing Industries858.2855.7843.92.50.3%14.31.7%
      Mining & Logging23.123.022.00.10.4%1.15.0%
      Construction265.7264.8259.50.90.3%6.22.4%
      Manufacturing569.4567.9562.41.50.3%7.01.2%
    Service Providing Industries5,258.95,250.45,116.98.50.2%142.02.8%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,155.51,158.01,143.8-2.5-0.2%11.71.0%
      Information96.597.592.7-1.0-1.0%3.84.1%
      Financial Activities339.9340.5333.2-0.6-0.2%6.72.0%
      Professional & Business Services861.6859.0839.42.60.3%22.22.6%
      Education & Health Services1,305.81,297.41,250.68.40.6%55.24.4%
      Leisure & Hospitality561.3559.5531.81.80.3%29.55.5%
      Other Services253.4253.9248.2-0.5-0.2%5.22.1%
      Government684.9684.6677.20.30.0%7.71.1%
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
    Note: May 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 16th, 2023.



