Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate At 3.5% in December as Number of Total Nonfarm Jobs Sets New Record High

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for December 2023.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in December. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from November at 3.7%. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point below its December 2022 level of 4.3%, while the national rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 12,000 over the month due mostly to a gain in resident employment (+12,000).
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 6,200 over the month to a record high of 6,182,700. This was the 11th record high in 2023. Jobs increased from November in five of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+4,800), which rose to a record high. Two other supersectors – construction and financial activities – also rose to record high levels in December.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 111,700 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+58,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. December data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|December
|November
|December
|November 2023
|December 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,528
|6,516
|6,481
|12
|0.2%
|47
|0.7%
|Employment
|6,303
|6,291
|6,200
|12
|0.2%
|103
|1.7%
|Unemployment
|226
|225
|281
|1
|0.4%
|-55
|-19.6%
|Rate
|3.5
|3.4
|4.3
|0.1
|----
|-0.8
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|167,451
|168,127
|164,998
|-676
|-0.4%
|2,453
|1.5%
|Employment
|161,183
|161,866
|159,300
|-683
|-0.4%
|1,883
|1.2%
|Unemployment
|6,268
|6,262
|5,698
|6
|0.1%
|570
|10.0%
|Rate
|3.7
|3.7
|3.5
|0.0
|----
|0.2
|----
|Note: January 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on March 8th, 2024.