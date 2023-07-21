Pennsylvania’s June Unemployment Rate at Record Low 3.8 Percent

July 21, 2023
Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.8% in June, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from May to 3.6%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was one-half of a percentage point below its June 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 10,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 13,000.
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 7,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,131,900 in June. This was the sixth month in a row that jobs have hit a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from May in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+2,800), which rose to a record high level.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 154,600 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+49,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June data are preliminary and subject to revision.
Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|
| Change from
|Change from
|
|June
|May
| June
|May 2023
|June 2022
|
| 2023
| 2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,507
|6,511
|6,487
|-4
|-0.1%
|20
|0.3%
|Employment
|6,261
|6,251
|6,210
|10
|0.2%
|51
|0.8%
|Unemployment
|246
|259
|277
|-13
|-5.0%
|-31
|-11.2%
|Rate
|3.8
|4.0
|4.3
|-0.2
|----
|-0.5
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|166,951
|166,818
|164,002
|133
|0.1%
|2,949
|1.8%
|Employment
|160,994
|160,721
|158,057
|273
|0.2%
|2,937
|1.9%
|Unemployment
|5,957
|6,097
|5,945
|-140
|-2.3%
|12
|0.2%
|Rate
|3.6
|3.7
|3.6
|-0.1
|----
|0.0
|----
|Note:
July 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August
18th, 2023.