    Pennsylvania’s June Unemployment Rate at Record Low 3.8 Percent

    July 21, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2023.

    Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.8% in June, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from May to 3.6%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was one-half of a percentage point below its June 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.

    Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 10,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 13,000. 

    Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 7,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,131,900 in June. This was the sixth month in a row that jobs have hit a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from May in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+2,800), which rose to a record high level. 

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 154,600 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+49,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
         
    		   Change from
    		   Change from
     
    		  June  May  June
    		     May 2023     June 2022
     
    		 2023
    		 2023
    		  2022volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5076,5116,487-4-0.1%200.3%
    Employment6,2616,2516,210100.2%510.8%
    Unemployment246259277-13-5.0%-31-11.2%
    Rate3.84.04.3-0.2-----0.5----
         
    U.S.    
    Civilian Labor Force166,951166,818164,0021330.1%2,9491.8%
    Employment160,994160,721158,0572730.2%2,9371.9%
    Unemployment5,9576,0975,945-140-2.3%120.2%
    Rate3.63.73.6-0.1----0.0----
    Note: July 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 18th, 2023.
    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
      Change from  Change from
        June
    		     May
    		     June
    		     May 2023    June 2022
        2023    2023    2022volumepercentvolumepercent
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,131.96,124.65,977.37.30.1%154.62.6%
     
    Goods Producing Industries853.5855.0844.6-1.5-0.2%8.91.1%
      Mining & Logging22.822.922.1-0.1-0.4%0.73.2%
      Construction264.4265.3258.2-0.9-0.3%6.22.4%
      Manufacturing566.3566.8564.3-0.5-0.1%2.00.4%
    Service Providing Industries5,278.45,269.65,132.78.80.2%145.72.8%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,159.11,159.51,142.6-0.40.0%16.51.4%
      Information95.896.593.2-0.7-0.7%2.62.8%
      Financial Activities341.2340.3333.90.90.3%7.32.2%
      Professional & Business Services868.3865.5844.22.80.3%24.12.9%
      Education & Health Services1,305.81,303.91,256.41.90.1%49.43.9%
      Leisure & Hospitality564.9563.6535.31.30.2%29.65.5%
      Other Services254.9254.5249.20.40.2%5.72.3%
      Government688.4685.8677.92.60.4%10.51.5%
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
    Note: July 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 18th, 2023.






