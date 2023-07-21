Pennsylvania’s June Unemployment Rate at Record Low 3.8 Percent

July 21, 2023



Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2023.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.8% in June, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from May to 3.6%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was one-half of a percentage point below its June 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 10,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 13,000.

Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 7,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,131,900 in June. This was the sixth month in a row that jobs have hit a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from May in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+2,800), which rose to a record high level.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 154,600 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+49,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov



Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.



Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands)

Change from

Change from

June May June

May 2023 June 2022

2023

2023

2022 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,507 6,511 6,487 -4 -0.1% 20 0.3% Employment 6,261 6,251 6,210 10 0.2% 51 0.8% Unemployment 246 259 277 -13 -5.0% -31 -11.2% Rate 3.8 4.0 4.3 -0.2 ---- -0.5 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 166,951 166,818 164,002 133 0.1% 2,949 1.8% Employment 160,994 160,721 158,057 273 0.2% 2,937 1.9% Unemployment 5,957 6,097 5,945 -140 -2.3% 12 0.2% Rate 3.6 3.7 3.6 -0.1 ---- 0.0 ---- Note: July 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 18th, 2023.

Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from June

May

June

May 2023 June 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,131.9 6,124.6 5,977.3 7.3 0.1% 154.6 2.6% Goods Producing Industries 853.5 855.0 844.6 -1.5 -0.2% 8.9 1.1% Mining & Logging 22.8 22.9 22.1 -0.1 -0.4% 0.7 3.2% Construction 264.4 265.3 258.2 -0.9 -0.3% 6.2 2.4% Manufacturing 566.3 566.8 564.3 -0.5 -0.1% 2.0 0.4% Service Providing Industries 5,278.4 5,269.6 5,132.7 8.8 0.2% 145.7 2.8% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,159.1 1,159.5 1,142.6 -0.4 0.0% 16.5 1.4% Information 95.8 96.5 93.2 -0.7 -0.7% 2.6 2.8% Financial Activities 341.2 340.3 333.9 0.9 0.3% 7.3 2.2% Professional & Business Services 868.3 865.5 844.2 2.8 0.3% 24.1 2.9% Education & Health Services 1,305.8 1,303.9 1,256.4 1.9 0.1% 49.4 3.9% Leisure & Hospitality 564.9 563.6 535.3 1.3 0.2% 29.6 5.5% Other Services 254.9 254.5 249.2 0.4 0.2% 5.7 2.3% Government 688.4 685.8 677.9 2.6 0.4% 10.5 1.5% For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov Note: July 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 18th, 2023.



















