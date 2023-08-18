Pennsylvania’s July Unemployment Rate at Record Low 3.5 Percent

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2023.



Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in July, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was also at 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its July 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.



Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 9,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 15,000.



Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 14,400 over the month to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July. This was the seventh month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from June in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,700), which rose to a record high level. Professional & business services also rose to a record high.



Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 143,100 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+45,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.



Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands)

Change from Change from July June July June 2023 July 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,498 6,507 6,480 -9 -0.1% 18 0.3% Employment 6,267 6,261 6,203 6 0.1% 64 1.0% Unemployment 231 246 277 -15 -6.1% -46 -16.6% Rate 3.5 3.8 4.3 -0.3 ---- -0.8 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 167,103 166,951 163,990 152 0.1% 3,113 1.9% Employment 161,262 160,994 158,272 268 0.2% 2,990 1.9% Unemployment 5,841 5,957 5,718 -116 -1.9% 123 2.2% Rate 3.5 3.6 3.5 -0.1 ---- 0.0 ---- Note: August 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on September 15th, 2023.













Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from July June July June 2023 July 2022 2023 2023 2022 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,149.0 6,134.6 6,005.9 14.4 0.2% 143.1 2.4% Goods Producing Industries 854.6 854.5 846.1 0.1 0.0% 8.5 1.0% Mining & Logging 23.1 22.9 22.3 0.2 0.9% 0.8 3.6% Construction 263.2 264.2 258.0 -1.0 -0.4% 5.2 2.0% Manufacturing 568.3 567.4 565.8 0.9 0.2% 2.5 0.4% Service Providing Industries 5,294.4 5,280.1 5,159.8 14.3 0.3% 134.6 2.6% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,159.6 1,157.8 1,147.3 1.8 0.2% 12.3 1.1% Information 97.1 96.6 94.1 0.5 0.5% 3.0 3.2% Financial Activities 340.8 341.8 334.8 -1.0 -0.3% 6.0 1.8% Professional & Business Services 872.5 868.7 845.8 3.8 0.4% 26.7 3.2% Education & Health Services 1,314.1 1,307.4 1,268.9 6.7 0.5% 45.2 3.6% Leisure & Hospitality 568.1 563.9 540.7 4.2 0.7% 27.4 5.1% Other Services 257.2 255.4 250.3 1.8 0.7% 6.9 2.8% Government 685.0 688.5 677.9 -3.5 -0.5% 7.1 1.0% For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov Note: August 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on September 15th, 2023.









