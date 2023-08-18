Pennsylvania’s July Unemployment Rate at Record Low 3.5 Percent

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in July, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was also at 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its July 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 9,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 15,000.
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 14,400 over the month to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July. This was the seventh month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from June in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,700), which rose to a record high level. Professional & business services also rose to a record high.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 143,100 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+45,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|July
|June
|July
|June 2023
|July 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,498
|6,507
|6,480
|-9
|-0.1%
|18
|0.3%
|Employment
|6,267
|6,261
|6,203
|6
|0.1%
|64
|1.0%
|Unemployment
|231
|246
|277
|-15
|-6.1%
|-46
|-16.6%
|Rate
|3.5
|3.8
|4.3
|-0.3
|----
|-0.8
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|167,103
|166,951
|163,990
|152
|0.1%
|3,113
|1.9%
|Employment
|161,262
|160,994
|158,272
|268
|0.2%
|2,990
|1.9%
|Unemployment
|5,841
|5,957
|5,718
|-116
|-1.9%
|123
|2.2%
|Rate
|3.5
|3.6
|3.5
|-0.1
|----
|0.0
|----
|Note: August 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on September 15th, 2023.