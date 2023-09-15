Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania's August Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.5 Percent

    September 15, 2023
    Historic low holds steady, dropping below the national unemployment rate

    Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2023.

    Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.5% in August, remaining the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.8%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its August 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.

    Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 from July and unemployment fell by 4,000. 

    Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to a new record high of 6,164,500 in August. This was the eighth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from July in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+7,400), which rose to a record high level. Construction and trade, transportation & utilities also rose to record high levels in August.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 153,800 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+50,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     AugustJulyAugustJuly 2023August 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA    
    Civilian Labor Force6,4996,4986,47610.0%230.4%
    Employment6,2736,2676,19760.1%761.2%
    Unemployment226230279-4-1.7%-53-19.0%
    Rate3.53.54.30.0-----0.8----
         
    U.S.    
    Civilian Labor Force167,839167,103164,7147360.4%3,1251.9%
    Employment161,484161,262158,6942220.1%2,7901.8%
    Unemployment6,3555,8416,0215148.8%3345.5%
    Rate3.83.53.70.3----0.1----
    Note: September 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on October 20th, 2023.



    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
    Change fromChange from
    AugustJulyAugustJuly 2023August 2022
     202320232022volumepercentvolumepercent
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,164.56,148.76,010.715.80.3%153.82.6%
     
    Goods Producing Industries859.9855.2846.14.70.5%13.81.6%
      Mining & Logging23.423.322.50.10.4%0.94.0%
      Construction267.7264.4257.23.31.2%10.54.1%
      Manufacturing568.8567.5566.41.30.2%2.40.4%
    Service Providing Industries5,304.65,293.55,164.611.10.2%140.02.7%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,162.31,160.71,148.31.60.1%14.01.2%
      Information96.496.594.2-0.1-0.1%2.22.3%
      Financial Activities339.3340.2335.3-0.9-0.3%4.01.2%
      Professional & Business Services868.0870.8847.7-2.8-0.3%20.32.4%
      Education & Health Services1,321.11,313.71,271.17.40.6%50.03.9%
      Leisure & Hospitality571.2566.9540.04.30.8%31.25.8%
      Other Services257.4256.3251.01.10.4%6.42.5%
      Government688.9688.4677.00.50.1%11.91.8%
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.workstats.dli.pa.gov
    Note: September 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on October 20th, 2023.


