Pennsylvania's August Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.5 Percent

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.5% in August, remaining the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.8%. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its August 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 from July and unemployment fell by 4,000.
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to a new record high of 6,164,500 in August. This was the eighth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from July in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+7,400), which rose to a record high level. Construction and trade, transportation & utilities also rose to record high levels in August.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 153,800 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+50,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|August
|July
|August
|July 2023
|August 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,499
|6,498
|6,476
|1
|0.0%
|23
|0.4%
|Employment
|6,273
|6,267
|6,197
|6
|0.1%
|76
|1.2%
|Unemployment
|226
|230
|279
|-4
|-1.7%
|-53
|-19.0%
|Rate
|3.5
|3.5
|4.3
|0.0
|----
|-0.8
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|167,839
|167,103
|164,714
|736
|0.4%
|3,125
|1.9%
|Employment
|161,484
|161,262
|158,694
|222
|0.1%
|2,790
|1.8%
|Unemployment
|6,355
|5,841
|6,021
|514
|8.8%
|334
|5.5%
|Rate
|3.8
|3.5
|3.7
|0.3
|----
|0.1
|----
|Note: September 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on October 20th, 2023.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|August
|July
|August
|July 2023
|August 2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,164.5
|6,148.7
|6,010.7
|15.8
|0.3%
|153.8
|2.6%
|Goods Producing Industries
|859.9
|855.2
|846.1
|4.7
|0.5%
|13.8
|1.6%
|Mining & Logging
|23.4
|23.3
|22.5
|0.1
|0.4%
|0.9
|4.0%
|Construction
|267.7
|264.4
|257.2
|3.3
|1.2%
|10.5
|4.1%
|Manufacturing
|568.8
|567.5
|566.4
|1.3
|0.2%
|2.4
|0.4%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,304.6
|5,293.5
|5,164.6
|11.1
|0.2%
|140.0
|2.7%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,162.3
|1,160.7
|1,148.3
|1.6
|0.1%
|14.0
|1.2%
|Information
|96.4
|96.5
|94.2
|-0.1
|-0.1%
|2.2
|2.3%
|Financial Activities
|339.3
|340.2
|335.3
|-0.9
|-0.3%
|4.0
|1.2%
|Professional & Business Services
|868.0
|870.8
|847.7
|-2.8
|-0.3%
|20.3
|2.4%
|Education & Health Services
|1,321.1
|1,313.7
|1,271.1
|7.4
|0.6%
|50.0
|3.9%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|571.2
|566.9
|540.0
|4.3
|0.8%
|31.2
|5.8%
|Other Services
|257.4
|256.3
|251.0
|1.1
|0.4%
|6.4
|2.5%
|Government
|688.9
|688.4
|677.0
|0.5
|0.1%
|11.9
|1.8%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.workstats.dli.pa.gov
