Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in October

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2024.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in October. This was the 13th consecutive month with an identical rate – the longest streak on record (back to 1976). The commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which was also unchanged from its September level at 4.1%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched its October 2023 level of 3.4%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 25,000 over the month to 6,531,000 in October. Resident employment (-26,000) drove the labor force decline.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 1,400 over the month from September’s record high to 6,204,700 in October. Jobs increased from September in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a decline of 4,500 in professional & business services. Leisure & hospitality and other services reached record high job levels in October.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 97,800 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+51,300) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. October 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from October September October September 2024 October 2023 2024 2024 2023 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,531 6,556 6,537 -25 -0.4% -6 -0.1% Employment 6,308 6,334 6,317 -26 -0.4% -9 -0.1% Unemployment 223 222 221 1 0.5% 2 0.9% Rate 3.4 3.4 3.4 0.0 ---- 0.0 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 168,479 168,699 167,723 -220 -0.1% 756 0.5% Employment 161,496 161,864 161,280 -368 -0.2% 216 0.1% Unemployment 6,984 6,834 6,443 150 2.2% 541 8.4% Rate 4.1 4.1 3.8 0.0 ---- 0.3 ---- Note: November 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on December 20th, 2024.