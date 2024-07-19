Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in June

    Total nonfarm jobs set 11th consecutive record high adding 15,600 jobs over the month

    July 19, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2024.

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.4% in June. This was the ninth consecutive month at 3.4%. The U.S. unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point from its May rate to 4.1%.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above its record low June 2023 level of 3.2%, while the national rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 2,000 over the month from May’s record high to 6,603,000 in June. The decline was due entirely to a drop in resident employment which also was down from a record high in May. Resident unemployment was unchanged over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 15,600 over the month to a record high of 6,183,900, setting the 11th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from May in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement over the month was a gain of 8,300 jobs in education & health services, which reached its 13th straight record high. Financial activities and leisure & hospitality both also reached record high levels in June.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 98,100 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+60,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.  

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JuneMayJuneMay 2024June 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,6036,6056,505-20.0%981.5%
    Employment6,3806,3826,295-20.0%851.4%
    Unemployment22322321000.0%136.2%
    Rate3.43.43.20.0----0.2----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force168,009167,732167,0002770.2%1,0090.6%
    Employment161,199161,083161,0041160.1%1950.1%
    Unemployment6,8116,6495,9971622.4%81413.6%
    Rate4.14.03.60.1----0.5----
            
            
    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JuneMayJuneMay 2024June 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,183.96,168.36,085.815.60.3%98.11.6%
            
    Goods Producing Industries849.0847.4849.81.60.2%-0.8-0.1%
      Mining & Logging23.423.423.00.00.0%0.41.7%
      Construction258.3257.1260.21.20.5%-1.9-0.7%
      Manufacturing567.3566.9566.60.40.1%0.70.1%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,334.95,320.95,236.014.00.3%98.91.9%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,139.91,141.21,145.6-1.3-0.1%-5.7-0.5%
      Information92.493.593.3-1.1-1.2%-0.9-1.0%
      Financial Activities343.9343.1340.00.80.2%3.91.1%
      Professional & Business Services838.2835.6841.52.60.3%-3.3-0.4%
      Education & Health Services1,372.31,364.01,311.78.30.6%60.64.6%
      Leisure & Hospitality591.1584.6563.06.51.1%28.15.0%
      Other Services263.4262.0257.11.40.5%6.32.5%
      Government693.7696.9683.8-3.2-0.5%9.91.4%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: July 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 16th, 2024.  

