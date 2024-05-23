Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in July

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2024.

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.4% in July. This was the tenth consecutive month at 3.4% and remains well under the U.S. unemployment rate which rose by two-tenths of a percentage point from its June rate to 4.3%.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above its record low July 2023 level of 3.2%, while the national rate was up eight-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 1,000 over the month to 6,602,000 in July. The decline was due to a drop in resident employment which also was down 1,000 from June.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 12,200 over the month to a record high of 6,191,000, setting the 12th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from June in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 7,700 jobs in government. Education & health services reached a record high for the 14th consecutive month.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 105,000 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+57,100) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

      

    # # #

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JulyJuneJulyJune 2024July 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,6026,6036,509-10.0%931.4%
    Employment6,3786,3796,300-10.0%781.2%
    Unemployment22422320910.4%157.2%
    Rate3.43.43.20.0----0.2----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force168,429168,009167,1134200.2%1,3160.8%
    Employment161,266161,199161,209670.0%570.0%
    Unemployment7,1636,8115,9043525.2%1,25921.3%
    Rate4.34.13.50.2----0.8----
            
           

     

     

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JulyJuneJulyJune 2024July 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,191.06,178.86,086.012.20.2%105.01.7%
            
    Goods Producing Industries849.6848.3848.01.30.2%1.60.2%
      Mining & Logging22.923.022.7-0.1-0.4%0.20.9%
      Construction259.1258.3260.00.80.3%-0.9-0.3%
      Manufacturing567.6567.0565.30.60.1%2.30.4%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,341.45,330.55,238.010.90.2%103.42.0%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,147.11,141.11,143.26.00.5%3.90.3%
      Information92.491.292.51.21.3%-0.1-0.1%
      Financial Activities343.3344.0339.3-0.7-0.2%4.01.2%
      Professional & Business Services836.0838.9840.4-2.9-0.3%-4.4-0.5%
      Education & Health Services1,373.11,370.51,316.02.60.2%57.14.3%
      Leisure & Hospitality587.9590.3561.6-2.4-0.4%26.34.7%
      Other Services262.6263.2257.4-0.6-0.2%5.22.0%
      Government699.0691.3687.67.71.1%11.41.7%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: August 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on September 20th, 2024. 

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media