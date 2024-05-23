Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in July

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2024.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.4% in July. This was the tenth consecutive month at 3.4% and remains well under the U.S. unemployment rate which rose by two-tenths of a percentage point from its June rate to 4.3%.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above its record low July 2023 level of 3.2%, while the national rate was up eight-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 1,000 over the month to 6,602,000 in July. The decline was due to a drop in resident employment which also was down 1,000 from June.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 12,200 over the month to a record high of 6,191,000, setting the 12th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from June in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 7,700 jobs in government. Education & health services reached a record high for the 14th consecutive month.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 105,000 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+57,100) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|July
|June
|July
|June 2024
|July 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,602
|6,603
|6,509
|-1
|0.0%
|93
|1.4%
|Employment
|6,378
|6,379
|6,300
|-1
|0.0%
|78
|1.2%
|Unemployment
|224
|223
|209
|1
|0.4%
|15
|7.2%
|Rate
|3.4
|3.4
|3.2
|0.0
|----
|0.2
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|168,429
|168,009
|167,113
|420
|0.2%
|1,316
|0.8%
|Employment
|161,266
|161,199
|161,209
|67
|0.0%
|57
|0.0%
|Unemployment
|7,163
|6,811
|5,904
|352
|5.2%
|1,259
|21.3%
|Rate
|4.3
|4.1
|3.5
|0.2
|----
|0.8
|----
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|July
|June
|July
|June 2024
|July 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,191.0
|6,178.8
|6,086.0
|12.2
|0.2%
|105.0
|1.7%
|Goods Producing Industries
|849.6
|848.3
|848.0
|1.3
|0.2%
|1.6
|0.2%
|Mining & Logging
|22.9
|23.0
|22.7
|-0.1
|-0.4%
|0.2
|0.9%
|Construction
|259.1
|258.3
|260.0
|0.8
|0.3%
|-0.9
|-0.3%
|Manufacturing
|567.6
|567.0
|565.3
|0.6
|0.1%
|2.3
|0.4%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,341.4
|5,330.5
|5,238.0
|10.9
|0.2%
|103.4
|2.0%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,147.1
|1,141.1
|1,143.2
|6.0
|0.5%
|3.9
|0.3%
|Information
|92.4
|91.2
|92.5
|1.2
|1.3%
|-0.1
|-0.1%
|Financial Activities
|343.3
|344.0
|339.3
|-0.7
|-0.2%
|4.0
|1.2%
|Professional & Business Services
|836.0
|838.9
|840.4
|-2.9
|-0.3%
|-4.4
|-0.5%
|Education & Health Services
|1,373.1
|1,370.5
|1,316.0
|2.6
|0.2%
|57.1
|4.3%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|587.9
|590.3
|561.6
|-2.4
|-0.4%
|26.3
|4.7%
|Other Services
|262.6
|263.2
|257.4
|-0.6
|-0.2%
|5.2
|2.0%
|Government
|699.0
|691.3
|687.6
|7.7
|1.1%
|11.4
|1.7%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
|Note: August 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on September 20th, 2024.