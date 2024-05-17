Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains At 3.4% in April

    Total nonfarm jobs number sets ninth consecutive record high, up 81,000 over the year; labor force continues to grow

    May 17, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2024.

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in April. This was the seventh consecutive month at 3.4%. The U.S. unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point from its March rate to 3.9%.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was equal to its April 2023 level of 3.4%, while the national rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 17,000 over the month due entirely to growth in resident employment while unemployment was unchanged from the March level.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 2,600 over the month to a record high of 6,149,500. This was the ninth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from March in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement over the month was a gain of 4,000 jobs in education & health services which rose to a record high for the 11th consecutive month.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 81,000 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+58,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. April 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     AprilMarchAprilMarch 2024April 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5966,5796,508170.3%881.4%
    Employment6,3736,3566,286170.3%871.4%
    Unemployment22322322200.0%10.5%
    Rate3.43.43.40.0----0.0----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force167,982167,895166,678870.1%1,3040.8%
    Employment161,491161,466160,962250.0%5290.3%
    Unemployment6,4926,4295,715631.0%77713.6%
    Rate3.93.83.40.1----0.5----
            
            
    Note: May 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 21st, 2024.

     

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     April  MarchAprilMarch 2024April 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,149.56,146.96,068.52.60.0%81.01.3%
            
    Goods Producing Industries848.1847.3849.20.80.1%-1.1-0.1%
      Mining & Logging23.323.223.20.10.4%0.10.4%
      Construction258.6257.7259.00.90.3%-0.4-0.2%
      Manufacturing566.2566.4567.0-0.20.0%-0.8-0.1%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,301.45,299.65,219.31.80.0%82.11.6%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,141.41,139.11,143.72.30.2%-2.3-0.2%
      Information93.993.994.00.00.0%-0.1-0.1%
      Financial Activities342.1343.0339.4-0.9-0.3%2.70.8%
      Professional & Business Services835.0838.1842.4-3.1-0.4%-7.4-0.9%
      Education & Health Services1,358.61,354.61,300.64.00.3%58.04.5%
      Leisure & Hospitality573.3574.5558.3-1.2-0.2%15.02.7%
      Other Services260.4259.9256.60.50.2%3.81.5%
      Government696.7696.5684.30.20.0%12.41.8%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: May 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 21st, 2024.

