Labor & Industry Files Charges Against Roofing Company Owner for Alleged Child Labor Law Violations

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov​

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has filed criminal complaints against a Perry County roofing company owner for multiple alleged violations of Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act in Dauphin County, specifically in Lower Paxton Township and Susquehanna Township. An L&I investigation concluded that Samuel M. Lapp, owner of S&L Roofing, Gutters & Siding, employed two minors (ages 12 and 15) for work on second-story roofs.

The criminal complaints detail 18 counts including allowing minors to work in hazardous occupations, particularly roofing, over several shifts and for extended hours. Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act prohibits children from working in hazardous occupations such as roofing. Lapp is also charged with violating Section 11 of the Child Labor Act by failing to maintain accurate employee records upon request by the L&I.

Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act protects the welfare and safety of young workers by regulating the employment of minors under 18. The law outlines maximum hours and permissible working times, while prohibiting minors from working in hazardous occupations. Minors under age 14 may not be employed or permitted to work in any occupation, except as golf caddies, delivering newspapers, as a youth sports official, in a performance, on farms or in domestic service in private homes.

These alleged violations filed in Magisterial Districts 12-1-01, 12-3-03, and 12-1-06 carry a potential $500 fine for each count.

All charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

As students prepare for summer employment, L&I is urging employers to familiarize themselves with Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act and ensure that they are in full compliance.

L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance responds to complaints filed by members of the public who suspect violations of the Child Labor Act. Anyone can file a complaint on L&I's website using an online submission form.

# # #

