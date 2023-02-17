Labor & Industry Announces $6 Million in Funding to Strengthen Business Rapid Response Services Across Pennsylvania

Contact: Erin James, dlipress@pa.gov​



Harrisburg, PA - Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Nancy Walker announced today $6 million in available Statewide Layoff Aversion Program funding to support Rapid Response Services to stabilize at-risk businesses or attract buyers that would maintain an at-risk company's workforce.

"When workers lose jobs with family-sustaining pay and benefits, it can destabilize entire communities," Acting Secretary Walker said. "Rapid Response Services are critical to minimizing the impacts of mass layoffs and closures, so that Pennsylvania communities and families have a real opportunity to rebound. Likewise, with this grant funding, L&I will prioritize early intervention services aimed at preventing layoffs whenever possible."



Under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), Pennsylvania provides Rapid Response Services to assist in early intervention and re-employment services for businesses and their employees affected by a permanent closure, mass layoff, or natural or other disaster resulting in mass job dislocation. Through engagement with other local businesses in their communities, Rapid Response Services provide job retention resources for potentially dislocated workers, helping them to find employment as soon as possible, while also preventing loss of wages and economic uncertainty.



Eligible applicants include organizations with the experience and expertise to advance L&I's goal of developing and using Pennsylvania's existing workforce development system to prevent layoffs and help at-risk businesses. Applicants should also be capable of creating partnerships to coordinate the design of the project; develop and implement an appropriate budget; deliver services; collect and report performance management measures; and coordinate and evaluate the activities of the project. Grantee(s) may be required to work with an evaluator.



Additional details and the grant application for the Statewide Layoff Aversion Program grants can be found on L&I's website. Applications for the grants are due by 4 p.m. on April 3, 2023. L&I anticipates a performance period beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Grantees may have the option to enter into consecutive second and third-year contracts.

# # #



