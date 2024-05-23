Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

Labor Management Relations
Labor Management Relations oversees the relationships between employers and employees to ensure fair and productive working environments. It aims to promote effective communication, cooperation, and conflict resolution between labor and management for the benefit of Pennsylvania's workforce.
District Offices
Altoona District Office
1130 12th Ave.
Suite 200
Altoona, PA 16601
814-940-6224 or
1-877-792-8198
Pittsburgh District Office
301 5th Ave.
Suite 350
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
412-565-5300 or
1-877-504-8354
Harrisburg District Office
1301 Labor & Industry Building
651 Boas St.
Harrisburg, PA 17121
717-705-5969 or
1-800-932-0665
Scranton District Office
201 B State Office Building
100 Lackawanna Ave.
Scranton, PA 18503
570-963-4577 or
1-877-214-3962
Philadelphia District Office
110 North 8th St.
Suite 203
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-560-1858 or
1-877-817-9497