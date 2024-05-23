Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

Skip to agency navigation
    L&I's Labor Management Relations department has five district offices located throughout the Commonwealth, each of which includes dedicated staff and support services in the labor management space.

    Labor Management Relations oversees the relationships between employers and employees to ensure fair and productive working environments. It aims to promote effective communication, cooperation, and conflict resolution between labor and management for the benefit of Pennsylvania's workforce.

    District Offices

    Altoona District Office
    1130 12th Ave.
    Suite 200
    Altoona, PA 16601
    814-940-6224 or
    1-877-792-8198

     

    Pittsburgh District Office
    301 5th Ave.
    Suite 350
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    412-565-5300 or
    1-877-504-8354

     

    Harrisburg District Office
    1301 Labor & Industry Building
    651 Boas St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    717-705-5969 or
    1-800-932-0665

     

    Scranton District Office
    201 B State Office Building
    100 Lackawanna Ave.
    Scranton, PA 18503
    570-963-4577 or
    1-877-214-3962

     

    Philadelphia District Office
    110 North 8th St.
    Suite 203
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    215-560-1858 or
    1-877-817-9497

     