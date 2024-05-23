Skip to agency navigation
    Contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC)

    If you were redirected to this page after trying to retrieve a password or trying to log in to the UC System, please try again, or contact us using one of the methods below.

    Claimant Contacts

    Phone

    NOTE: You may see COPA as the caller ID when we call you.

    UC and General Questions

    888-313-7284 Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

    Videophone Service for ASL Users

    717-704-8474 - Sign language is the ONLY means of communication provided at this number. Wednesdays 8 a.m. to noon (EST) and Fridays noon to 4 p.m. (EST)

    Chat

    PAULA (PA Unemployment Link Assistant) is our friendly chatbot built to answer the most frequently asked questions. Connect with PAULA to get answers to general questions, such as how to file for benefits, troubleshoot your debit card, or find out the requirements for completing work searches. If PAULA can't answer your question, just ask to speak to a live representative. PAULA will transfer you to one of our available agents to help you with more in-depth questions and issues. 

    Our live agents can help with checking your claim status, filing for weekly benefits, checking your payment status, changing personal information, and resolving questions about overpayments. Our agents are fully trained to assist you and ready to help Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Email

    If you have a general inquiry, a question not answered in our Frequently Asked Questions, or need to alert staff to new documents uploaded to your claimant dashboard, send us a secure message at UCHelp@pa.gov. You will receive a response within 24 hours. 

    Please include the following information: 

    • Your full name (as it appears on your claim, including any suffix used) and
    • The last four digits of your Social Security number
    • A brief description of what you need

    In-Person

    To make an appointment, call the UC In-Person Scheduling and Log In support line at 1-855-284-8545. You will be asked to provide your name, phone number, and email address. You will receive a text or email reminder a few days before your appointment.

    Self-Service Options

    Online:

    Telephone Self-Service:

    • PAULA virtual assistance (general questions): 1-833-755-0882
    • Weekly claims filing: 888-255-4728 | Español: 877-888-8104
    • PA Treasury for changes to your payment method or tracking a lost payment: 877-869-1956
    • Money Bank Prepaid Debit Card Account for questions regarding your debit card account: 1-888-292-0059

    Employer Contacts

    Self-Service Options for UC Tax

    Online:

    UC Board of Review Local Offices

    The contact information provided below for the appeals referee offices is provided to assist individuals involved in appeals of unemployment compensation determinations. The appeals referee offices are part of an appellate body that reviews appeals of determinations issued by the UC Service Centers. As such, the staff in the referee offices are prohibited from giving guidance on claims.

    Bethlehem Referee Office
    		Bristol Referee Office
    		Erie Referee Office
    		Franklin Referee Office
    224 Nazareth Pike, Unit 11
    Bethlehem, PA 18020-9080
    Phone: 610-746-3804
    Fax: 610-746-3806
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Bethlehem@pa.gov    		1250 Veterans Hwy, Suite G-11
    Bristol, PA 19007-2563
    Phone: 267-550-9578
    Fax: 215-781-3207
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Bristol@pa.gov    		3100 Lovell Place
    Erie, PA 16503-2618
    Phone: 814-871-4638
    Fax: 814-878-5814
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Erie@pa.gov    		429 13th Street, Suite 1
    Franklin, PA 16323-1397
    Phone: 814-437-4103
    Fax: 814-437-4104
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-OilCity@pa.gov
    Greensburg Referee Office
    		Harrisburg Referee Office
    		Hermitage Referee Office
    		Johnstown Referee Office
    144 N. Main Street, Suite 1B
    Greensburg, PA 15601-2404
    Phone: 724-858-3930
    Fax: 724-830-2049
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Greensbur@pa.gov    		651 Boas Street, Room 402
    Harrisburg, PA 17121-0751
    Phone: 717-214-4300
    Fax: 717-705-0881
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Harrisbur@pa.gov    		1621 Dutch Lane, Suite 103
    Hermitage, PA 16148-3010
    Phone: 724-962-6092
    Fax: 724-962-6098
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Sharon@pa.gov    		319 Washington Street, Suite 226
    Johnstown, PA 15901-1624
    Phone: 814-533-2381
    Fax: 814-533-2412
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Johnstown@pa.gov
    King of Prussia Referee Office
    		Lancaster Referee Office
    		Philadelphia Referee Office
    		Pittsburgh Referee Office
    100 Ross Road, Suite 210
    King of Prussia, PA 19406-2110
    Phone: 484-250-7120
    Fax: 610-337-1877
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-King@pa.gov    		1850 William Penn Way, Suite 204
    Lancaster, PA 17601-6758
    Phone: 717-299-7554
    Fax: 717-290-1952
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Lancaster@pa.gov    		801 Market St., Suite 4027
    Philadelphia, PA 19107-3119
    Phone: 215-560-2845
    Fax: 215-560-2816
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Philadelp@pa.gov    		301 5th Avenue, Suite 340
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2438
    Phone: 412-565-5388
    Fax: 412-565-2324
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Pittsburg@pa.gov
    Reading Referee OfficeScranton Referee Office
    		Springfield Referee OfficeWilkes Barre Referee Office
    625 Cherry Street, Room 243
    Reading, PA 19602-1152
    Phone: 610-378-4100
    Fax: 610-378-4456
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Reading@pa.gov    		1016 Pittston Avenue, Suite 300
    PNU/PNCC Building
    Scranton, PA 18505-4174
    Phone: 570-963-4658
    Fax: 570-963-3497
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Scranton@pa.gov    		760 W Sproul Rd, Ste 300
    Springfield, PA 19064-4004
    Phone: 610-938-9472
    Fax: 610-338-2299
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Springfie@pa.gov    		8 W. Market Street, Suite 310
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701-1816
    Phone: 570-301-1520
    Fax: 570-301-1523
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-WilkesBar@pa.gov
    Williamsport Referee Office   
    208 W. Third Street, Suite 201
    Williamsport, PA 17701-6441
    Phone: 570-327-3539
    Fax: 570-321-0917
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Williamsp@pa.gov    		   

    Quick Guide

    Check out the Employer Quick Guide for specific contact information based on the assistance you need.

    Phone

    UC Employer Resource Center (Benefits - Claims):

    833-728-2367 Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

    Employer Tax Services

    866-403-6163 Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

    Email - UC Tax

    For answers to questions regarding employer-related UC Tax issues, including:

    • Coverage and liability;
    • Registering for a UC tax account number;
    • Filing and paying quarterly wage and tax information;
    • Contribution tax rates; and
    • Audits

    you may submit an inquiry in UCMS when you are logged into your account or you may e-mail the Office of UC Tax Services at UCTaxServices@pa.gov​. Please include your employer account number and the nature of your question.

    Email - UC Benefits

    Use the following information to direct your email to the correct location.

    Email UCEmployerHelp@pa.gov with the following topics:

    • Help logging into www.benefits.uc.pa.gov.
    • Questions regarding determinations and appeals.
    • Updating contact information or mailing address.
    • Adding additional users.
    • Questions regarding benefit charges.
    • Questions regarding previously submitted Relief from Charge Requests.

    Email UIEMPCharge@pa.gov with the following topics:

    • Request for Relief from Charges.
    • Appeals to Relief from Charge decisions.
    • Please DO NOT send questions to this account. Use ucemployerhelp@pa.gov for all questions.

    Email RA-LIOUCBP-POA@pa.gov​ with the following topics:

    • Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and Power of Attorney (POA) process

    Employer Outreach

    The Unemployment Compensation (UC) Program can provide a speaker for your meeting, conference, or other events at no cost. Speakers are available to provide timely information to groups, large or small, on the following topics:

    • What is New in UC?
    • Employer UC Tax Rights and Responsibilities
    • Electronic Filing of UC Quarterly Reports and Contributions
    • Independent Contractor vs. Employee
    • Getting Relief from Charges When Entitled
    • Separation Eligibility for Voluntary Quit and Discharge Situations
    • How UC Responds to Employer Downsizings and Closings
    • UC: Emphasis on Reemployment, not Unemployment
    • UC Benefit Hearings

    To schedule a speaker, email us at ucspeaker@pa.gov. E-mails should include the topic(s) that interests you, the location and date of the meeting, and your contact information. We will contact you to make arrangements.

    Report Fraud & Identity Theft

    Report Fraud Online

    PA Fraud Hotline

    800-692-7469