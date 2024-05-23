Contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC)

PAULA (PA Unemployment Link Assistant) is our friendly chatbot built to answer the most frequently asked questions. Connect with PAULA to get answers to general questions, such as how to file for benefits, troubleshoot your debit card, or find out the requirements for completing work searches. If PAULA can't answer your question, just ask to speak to a live representative. PAULA will transfer you to one of our available agents to help you with more in-depth questions and issues.



Our live agents can help with checking your claim status, filing for weekly benefits, checking your payment status, changing personal information, and resolving questions about overpayments. Our agents are fully trained to assist you and ready to help Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.