    Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII)

    The Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) program provides annual information on the rate and number of work-related injuries and illnesses, and how these statistics vary by industry, geography, and other characteristics.

    Injuries and illnesses logged by employers conform with definitions and recordkeeping guidelines set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. Department of Labor. Under those guidelines, nonfatal cases are recordable if they are occupational illnesses or if they are work-related injuries that involve lost work time, medical treatment other than first aid, restriction of work or motion, loss of consciousness, or transfer to another job. Employers keep counts of injuries separate from illnesses and also identify for each whether a case involved any days away from work or days of restricted work activity, or both, beyond the day of injury or onset of illness.

     ExcelPDF
    Summary Tables2023 2022
    		 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 1: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by selected industries and case types2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 2: Numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by selected industries and case types2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 3: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry sector and employment size2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 4: Incidence rates and numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries by selected industries2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 5: Incidence rates and numbers of nonfatal occupational illnesses by industry sector and category of illness2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 6: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry and case types2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 7: Numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry and case types2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 8: Incidence rates1 of nonfatal occupational illnesses by selected industries and category of illness2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 9: Numbers of nonfatal occupational illnesses by selected industries and category of illness2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 10: Incidence rates and numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries by industry2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Summary Table 11: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry sector and selected case types2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 20162023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016
    Detailed Case & Demographic TablesN/A* 2022 N/A*  2020 2019 2018 2017 2016N/A* 2022 N/A* 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016

    *Note: Starting with 2021 data the Case & Demographic Tables will only be published every other year.

    For more information regarding injury and illness statistics, please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website at http://www.bls.gov/iif/.

