The Actuarial Evaluation of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) program is an annual report that provides a summary of Pennsylvania's unemployment compensation program for the past year and a forecast for the UC program for the next three years. The Actuarial Evaluation contains highlights of UC program improvements and law changes for the year, UC cash flow analyses, a projected three-year outlook and an overview of the economic forecasts used to estimate unemployment compensation activity.
2023 Actuarial Evaluation
2022 Actuarial Evaluation
2021 Actuarial Evaluation
2020 Actuarial Evaluation
2019 Actuarial Evaluation
2018 Actuarial Evaluation
2017 Actuarial Evaluation
2016 Actuarial Evaluation
2015 Actuarial Evaluation
2014 Actuarial Evaluation
2013 Actuarial Evaluation
2012 Actuarial Evaluation
2011 Actuarial Evaluation
2010 Actuarial Evaluation
2009 Actuarial Evaluation
2008 Actuarial Evaluation
2007 Actuarial Evaluation