Actuarial Evaluation (UC)
The Actuarial Evaluation of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) program is an annual report that provides a summary of Pennsylvania's unemployment compensation program for the past year and a forecast for the UC program for the next three years. The Actuarial Evaluation contains highlights of UC program improvements and law changes for the year, UC cash flow analyses, a projected three-year outlook and an overview of the economic forecasts used to estimate unemployment compensation activity.
Economic Review of PA
Pennsylvania’s future depends upon the development of a workforce able to compete in today’s global economy. Understanding the obstacles confronting the workforce is necessary for Pennsylvania to develop policies and strategies to remain economically competitive.
Minimum Wage Reports
These reports contain data on and analyses of statistical information on the demographic characteristics of Pennsylvanians who earn at or below the minimum wage.
In addition, these reports analyze, in a historical context, the impact of inflation on the purchasing power of the minimum wage and compare the annual income derived from the minimum wage to federal poverty thresholds. Lastly, to provide context on a national level, the recent history of Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is compared to those of other states.
Veterans in PA Report
This report is a comprehensive packet containing information on the employment status of veterans in Pennsylvania. The primary source of the data is the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The survey provides veterans county estimates in one and five year formats. In Pennsylvania, 39 counties had large enough sample sizes to be included in the one‐year survey (Table 1), and all counties (67) for the five‐year survey (Table 7).