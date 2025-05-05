WCOA Forms
|Form (LIBC) Number
|Form Name
Program Area
Format
WCAIS Usage
Print (P)
Interactive (I)
Submission Method
Form must be sent to Claimant / Injured Worker (Y or N)
Revised form must be used by this date
|34
|Petition for Commutation
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
2/2018
|35
|Answer to Petition for Commutation
|
|
|
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
|113
|WC Hearing - Interested Party Update Request
|
|
|
Follow directions on form
N/A
7/2022
|362
|Claim Petition for Workers' Compensation
|
|
|
WCAIS screens or mail
N/A
6/30/2014
|363
|Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents of Deceased Employees
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
|364B
|Defendant's Answer to Claim Petition Under Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
|374
|Defendant's Answer to Claim Petition under Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
|375
|Claim Petition or Additional Compensation From the Subsequent Injury Fund Pursuant to Section 306.1 of the Workers' Compensation Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
|376
|Petition for Joinder of Additional Defendant
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
|377
|Answer to Petition To/For
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
|378
|Petition TO/FOR: (Check any that apply)
WCOA
Web/Fillable
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
|384
|Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents for Death Covered by the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form
N/A
6/30/2014
|386
|Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents For Death Resulting From Occupational Disease
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form
N/A
6/30/2014
|387
|Important Information About the Petition Filing and Hearing Process
WCOA
Web
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|396
|Occupational Disease Claim Petition Monthly Compensation for Disability Under Section 301(i) Only
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
|480
|Subpoena
|
|
|
N/A
WCAIS screens or mail
N/A
N/A
|497
|Physician's Affidavit of Recovery
|
|
|
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
|499
|Petition for Physical Examination or Expert Interview of Employee (Section 314)
WCOA
Web/Fillable
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
|504
|Child Support Lien Affidavit
|
|
|
Hand deliver to hearing, upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
2/1/2015
|524
|Defendant's Answer to Occupational Disease Claim Petition Section 301(i) Only
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
|550
|Claim Petition for Benefits from the Uninsured Employer and the Uninsured Employers Guaranty Fund
UEGF/WCOA
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
N/A
4/2017
|551
|Notice of Claim Against Uninsured Employer
UEGF/WCOA
Web/Fillable
Online/Mail
WCAIS screens or mail
N/A
9/2017
|603
|Petition for Review of Utilization Review Determination
WCOA
Web/Fillable
WCAIS screens or mail
Y
6/30/2014
|606
|Request for Hearing to Contest Fee Review Determination
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N
6/30/2014
|749
|Death Claim Supplement to Compromise and Release Agreement
|
|
|
N/A
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
6/30/2014
|753
|Notice of Request for an Informal Conference
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
|754
|Informal Conference Agreement Form
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
N/A
N/A
N/A
|755
|Compromise and Release Agreement by Stipulation Pursuant to Section 449 of the Workers' Compensation Act
WCOA
Web/Fillable
Upload/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
N/A
9/2017
|757
|Notice of Ability To Return To Work
BWC/Healthcare Services
Web
Online/Mail
Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens
Y
6/30/2014
|758
|Notice to Employee-Note: This form is to be attached to the LIBC-378
|
|
|
N/A
N/A
Y
N/A