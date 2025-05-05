WCOA Forms

Revised form must be used by this date

Form must be sent to Claimant / Injured Worker (Y or N)

Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

384

Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents for Death Covered by the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

WCOA

Web/Fillable

Upload

Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form.

N/A