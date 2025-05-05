The law provides several types of workers' compensation benefits:

Payments For Lost Wages

Wage-loss benefits are available if it is determined that you are totally disabled and unable to work or partially disabled and receiving wages less than your pre-injury earnings. Please see the Total and Partial Disability Benefits Status section for further information as to disability status.

Death Benefits

If the injury results in death, surviving dependents may be entitled to benefits.

Specific Loss Benefits

If you have lost the permanent use of all or part of your thumb, finger, hand, arm, leg, foot, toe, sight, hearing or have a serious and permanent disfigurement on your head, face or neck, you may be entitled to a specific loss award.

Medical Care

Employers are responsible for advising workers of their rights and duties under Section 306(f.1)(1)(i) of the Act. The written notice of these rights and duties is to be provided to the employee at the time of injury or as soon after the injury as is practicable.

In the event of a work-related illness or injury, you are entitled, if covered under the Act, to the payment of related reasonable surgical and medical services rendered by a physician or other health care provider.

Medicine, supplies, hospital treatment and services, orthopedic appliances and prostheses are also covered for as long as they are needed. (To assure payment of medical services, see Choice of Doctor.) Even if you have lost no time from work, health care costs for a work-related injury or illness are payable at the fee schedule rate. However, an employee may not be charged the difference between the health care provider's charge and the amount paid by the employer or its insurance carrier. In other words, there can be no balance billing to you.

If you seek medical treatment outside Pennsylvania, you may be subject to the risk of balance billing by the medical provider. You should discuss this with your medical provider prior to initiating treatment.