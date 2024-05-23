Skip to agency navigation
    This page contains a descriptive list of publications currently available from OVR. These materials are designed to assist consumers in better understanding the OVR program and the vocational rehabilitation process. 

    Available FREE to anyone interested in learning more about OVR, these documents are helpful to schools, employers, doctors, and other organizations who want to share important information about the OVR program. Brochures and other documents available in print are mailed upon request. If a specific alternative format is required but is not listed, please contact the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.

    Title

    Form No.

    ​Financial Needs Test Policy Draft (Nov. 2024) 
    Financial Needs Test Public Meeting Notice 
    OVR Order of Selection Presentation 2024 
    State Plan Amendment – October 2024 
    State Plan Amendment Announcement – October 2024 
    ​OVR 2023 Annual Report
    		​OVR-624
    ​Audiological Services Policy Public Comment Period and Meeting Notice
    ​Draft Audiological Services Policy
    		​​
    ​​​​Audiological Services Guidance Document
    State Plan Public Comment Period Announcement

    State Plan Public Meeting Announcement 

    		 

    Draft State Plan 

    		 
    Employment Supports Policy Public Meeting Notice
    		 

    Draft Employment Supports Policy 

    		 
    Draft Driving and Vehicle Services Policy 

    Provider Requirements Guidance

    		 

    Definitions Guidance

    		 

    Vehicle Checkout Agreement

    		OVR-231

    Car Modification Understandings

    		OVR-338

    Van Modification Understandings

    		OVR-339
    Youth Ambassador Provider Agreement
    		----

    Youth Ambassador Provider Agreement Presentation

    		 

    Youth Ambassador Profile

    		 

    Youth Ambassador Job Description

    		 

    Youth Ambassador Flyer Sample

    		 
    ​OVR Newsletter March 2021
    		----
    Employing People with Disabilities Toolkit

    ----

    Early Reach Brochure (PDF)

    OVR-515
    (REV 7-19)

    State Plan 2-Year Modification
    		----
    OVR 2023 Annual Report (PDF)

    OVR-624
    (REV 04-24)

    Employment Services for Persons with Disabilities

    OVR-600

    Rehabilitation Services Handbook

    OVR-601

    Business Services
    OVR is able to provide pre-screened, qulaified applicants who meet busines shuman resource needs.

    Hiring People with Disabilities How-to-Guide Summary

    OVR-610

    PDF

    Jobs for All, Youth Employment Initiative

    OVR-611(Y)

    On-the-Job Training

    OVR-611

    Compliance With Civil Rights Legislation

    OVR-701

    Cumplimiento de la ley de Derechos Civiles

    OVR-701-S

    OVR Transition Guide for Professionals
    A Guide for School Personnel

    OVR-802

    Transition From Substance Abuse To Recovery and Work
    A Guide for Vocational Rehabilitation

    OVR-808