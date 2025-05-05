Workers who believe they have been misclassfied by their employer can obtain certain benefits, including:

Unemployment benefits if you are laid off

Health insurance

Workers’ compensation insurance

Retirement

Paid vacation

If you feel you, or someone you know, may be misclassified or know of a business that may have misclassified workers, please take a few moments to submit a Worker Misclassification Inquiry.

Please see the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act for further information.