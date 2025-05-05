Skip to agency navigation
    WARN Notices

    This is a listing of WARN Notices received by the department advising of company layoffs or closings.

    2025

    105 Commerce Drive, Aston, PA  19014

    COUNTY: Delaware 
    AFFECTED:  45
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/15/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    7331 William Avenue, Suite 300, Allentown, PA  18106

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    AFFECTED:  14
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/17/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    6901 Elmwood Avenue, Philadelphia, PA  19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    AFFECTED:  101
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/16/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    2900 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA  19114

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    AFFECTED:  42
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/12/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    Starbucks, 8500 Essington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA  19153

    Balducci’s, 8500 Essington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA  19153

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    AFFECTED:  13
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/27/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    400 Davis Drive, Suite 400, Plymouth Meeting, PA  19462
    241 East Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA  19428

    COUNTY: Montgomery   
    AFFECTED:  49
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/24/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    @ York County Prison, 3400 Concord Road, York, PA  17402

    COUNTIES: York
    AFFECTED:  50
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/30/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    8150 Industrial Boulevard, Breinigsville, PA  18031

    COUNTIES: Lehigh
    AFFECTED:  101
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/10/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    609 Memory Lane, York, PA  17402 

    COUNTIES: York
    AFFECTED: 365
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/25/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    25 Keystone Drive, Lebanon, PA  17042 

    COUNTIES: Lebanon 
    AFFECTED: 145
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 8/26/2025; ending 9/9/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    25 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

    COUNTIES: Philadelphia
    AFFECTED: 72 (54 PA residents impacted)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/11/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    15 &71 West Wissahickon Avenue, Flourtown, PA 19031 (51 employees impacted)
    2300 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132 (33 employees impacted)
    800 West Olney Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120 (10 employees impacted)
    1314 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401 (2 employees impacted)

    COUNTIES: Montgomery and Philadelphia
    AFFECTED: 96
    EFFECTIVE DATES: beginning 9/1/2025; ending 9/15/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    121 North Commerce Drive
    Chester Township, PA  19014 

    COUNTY: Delaware
    # AFFECTED:  52
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/30/2025 - 12/31/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    948 Plaza Drive, Suite 1
    Montoursville, PA  17754 

    COUNTY: Lycoming
    # AFFECTED:  67
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/19/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    47 Park Avenue
    Elverson, PA  19520 

    COUNTY: Chester
    # AFFECTED:  82
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 8/18/2025; ending 12/31/2026
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    110 Keystone Boulevard East
    Pottsville, PA  17901 

    COUNTY: Schuylkill 
    # AFFECTED:  314
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/15/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    4255 East Independence Drive
    Schnecksville, PA  18078 

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    # AFFECTED: 716
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 8/12/25; ending 10/18/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    7175 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA  15206 

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 180
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 6/13/25; ending 6/30/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    3020 Market Street, Suite 535, Philadelphia, PA  19104
    2929 Arch Street, Suite 1800, Philadelphia, PA  19104 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 14
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 1/17/25; ending 6/30/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    225 South Broad Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19107 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 51
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 7/31/25; ending 8/3/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    75 McQuiston Drive
    Jackson Center, PA  16133 

    COUNTY: Mercer
    # AFFECTED: 81
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/18/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    125 Walnut Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19103 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 110
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/9/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    Locations:
    2015 West Front Street, Berwick, PA 18603
    9th Street and Bomboy Lane, Berwick, PA 18603
    3rd and Oak Street, Berwick, PA 18603

    COUNTY: Columbia
    # AFFECTED: 380
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/26/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    11117 Skyline Drive
    Titusville, PA  16354 

    COUNTY: Crawford
    # AFFECTED: 46
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/25/2025 - 9/8/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2700 Luther Drive
    Chambersburg, PA  17202 

    COUNTY: Franklin
    # AFFECTED: Unknown
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/18/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    900 Conshohocken Road
    Conshohocken, PA  19428 

    COUNTY: Montgomery 
    # AFFECTED: 107
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    22073 Perry Highway
    Zelienople, PA  16063 

    COUNTY: Butler
    # AFFECTED: 9 Pennsylvania workers (209 total)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 7/15/25; Ending: 7/29/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    200 Newberry Commons, Etters, PA  17319
    1200 Intrepid Avenue, Suite 2, Philadelphia, PA  19112 

    COUNTY: York and Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 501 @ Etters location; 595 @ Philadelphia location
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/5/2025 @ Etters location; 6/4/2025 @ Philadelphia location
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    215 South Front Street
    Steelton, PA  17113 

    COUNTY: Dauphin
    # AFFECTED: 559
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    2701 Dekalb Pike East
    Norristown, PA  19401 

    COUNTY: Montgomery                                                                                                                                      
    # AFFECTED: 109
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/5/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    501 Technology Drive, Suite 1200, Canonsburg, PA  15317
    2660 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA  15146

    COUNTY: Washington and Allegheny                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 105
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/1/2025 - 7/15/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing 

    190 North Independence Mall West, Suite 500
    Philadelphia, PA  19106 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 49
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    531 Fishing Creek Road
    Lewisberry, PA  17339 

    COUNTY: York                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 81
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    30 Ludwig Court
    Shoemakersville, PA  19555 

    COUNTY: Berks                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 76
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/2025 - 12/31/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    111 Terence Drive
    Pittsburgh, PA  15236 

    COUNTY: Allegheny                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 82
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    35 School Bus Lane, Lewistown, PA  17044  (50 affected)
    33 Commerce Drive, Milroy, PA  17063  (20 affected)

    COUNTY: Mifflin                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 70
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    1 Medical Center Boulevard
    Upland, PA  19013 

    COUNTY: Delaware                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 142
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/20/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    Eight various locations 

    COUNTY: Delaware and Chester
    # AFFECTED: 2,651
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 4/25/25; ending 5/2/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    12000 Molly Pritcher Highway
    Greencastle, PA  17225 

    COUNTY: Franklin 
    # AFFECTED: 323
    EFFECTIVE DATE: first wave - 6/9/2025 impacting 192 workers
                                                     second wave - 9/30/2025 impacting 106 workers
                                                     final wave ending  - 11/17/2025 impacting 25 workers
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    6506 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA  19149
    6919 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA  19149

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: unknown
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/22/2025 for Frankford Avenue location
                                                     4/24/2025 for Castor Avenue location 
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    2929 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA  19104
    3025 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA  19104
    3737 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA  19104 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 298
    EFFECTIVE DATE: first wave - 5/9/2025 impacting 124 workers
                                                      second wave - 7/1/2025 impacting 112 workers
                                                      final wave ending  - 12/31/2025 impacting 62 workers
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    1000 Indian Rock Dam Road
    York, PA  17403

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 6
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/6/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    100 Industrial Drive
    Hamburg, PA  19526

    COUNTY: Berks
    # AFFECTED: 298
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/27/2025 - 12/31/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure​ 

    1844 West Sedgley Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA  19132 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 5
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning:  3/24/2025; ending:  4/12/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    2502 Wheatsheaf Lane
    Philadelphia, PA  19137 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 124
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning:  3/24/2025; ending:  4/12/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    1001 Market Street
    Space 2030
    Philadelphia, PA  19107 

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 8
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/19/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    161 Washington Street
    Suite 600
    Conshohocken, PA  19428 

    COUNTY: Montgomery 
    # AFFECTED: 72
    EFFECTIVE DATE: May 19, 23, 30
                                                    June 6, 20, 27
                                                    July 11, 18
                                                    August 8, 22, 29
                                                    September 12
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    Various locations throughout the Commonwealth 

    COUNTY: Various counties 
    # AFFECTED: 42
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    301 Highland Avenue
    Jenkintown, PA  19046 

    COUNTY: Montgomery 
    # AFFECTED: 251
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/18/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    100 Avenue C
    Riverside, PA  17868 

    COUNTY: Montour     
    # AFFECTED: 163
    EFFECTIVE DATE: first round – 5/16 through 5/30; second round – 6/23 through 7/7; final round – sometime in 2026
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    Ten locations within Somerset County, PA
    One location within Garrett County, MD 

    COUNTY: Somerset County, PA; Garrett County, MD     
    # AFFECTED: 332
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/28/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    174 Tech Center Drive
    Mount Pleasant, PA  15666

    COUNTY: Westmoreland
    # AFFECTED: 14
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/23/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​ 

    1706 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA  19102
    907-937A Market Street, Philadelphia, PA  19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia 
    # AFFECTED: 36
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/23/25; ending:  5/7/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    1696 Foulkrod Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia 
    # AFFECTED: 85
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/2/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    200 Capital Lane
    Middletown, PA  17507

    COUNTY: Dauphin
    # AFFECTED: 91
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/15/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    533 Forest Road
    Hazelton, PA  18202

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 107
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/14/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​ 

    600 Industrial Drive
    Lewisberry, PA  17339

    COUNTY: York 
    # AFFECTED: 218
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/9/25-10/15/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    400 Stony Creek Road
    Hazle Township, PA  18202

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 102
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/26/25-5/30/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    308 East King Street
    Lancaster, PA  17602

    COUNTY: Lancaster 
    # AFFECTED: 65
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/31/25-3/31/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    1175 Ludlow Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia 
    # AFFECTED: 39
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/16/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    645 East Erie Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA  19134

    COUNTY: Philadelphia 
    # AFFECTED: 71
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/28/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    11 Main Street
    Mohnton, PA  19540

    COUNTY: Berks 
    # AFFECTED: 55
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/29/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    2175 Kumry Road
    Trumbauersville, PA  18970

    COUNTY: Bucks 
    # AFFECTED: 105
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/30/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    516 North Bethlehem Pike
    Ambler, PA  19002

    COUNTY: Montgomery 
    # AFFECTED: 110
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/10/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    336 Heinz Street
    Mechanicsburg, PA  17055

    COUNTY: Cumberland
    # AFFECTED: 85
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/12/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    3419 Ritner Highway
    Newville, PA  17241

    COUNTY: Cumberland
    # AFFECTED: 385
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/8/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    1101 Market Street
     23rd Floor
    Philadelphia, PA  19107

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 171
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/10/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    1300 Market Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19107

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 128
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 3/18/25; ending: 3/31/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    17 William Drive
    Imperial, PA  15126

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 432
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/12/25
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    2024

    Various locations

    COUNTY: Various                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 14 Pennsylvania residents
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/19/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    575 Research Drive
    Pittston, PA  18640

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 226
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    50 Rausch Creek Road
    Tremont, PA  17981

    COUNTY: Schuylkill                                                                   
    # AFFECTED: 505
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning:  1/6/2025; completed:  3/31/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    Various locations nationwide

    COUNTY: Various
    # AFFECTED: 430 nationwide; unknown number of PA residents impacted
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/19/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1702 Walnut Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 12
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Layoff date: 2/18/2025; Closure date: 2/21/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2901 Black Ridge Road
    York, PA  17406

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 70
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/17/2025 through 3/3/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    (*NOTE: Addtional notice covering line staff; previous notice covered professional staff members)
    740 East State Street
    Sharon, PA  16148

    COUNTY: Mercer
    # AFFECTED: 699
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    230 West Station Square Drive

    Pittsburgh, PA  15219

    COUNTY: Allegheny

    # AFFECTED: 55

    EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/14/2025

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    714 Braddock View Drive

    Lemont Furnace, PA  15456

    COUNTY: Fayette

    # AFFECTED: 27

    EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/14/2025

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    740 East State Street

    Sharon, PA  16148

    COUNTY: Mercer

    # AFFECTED: 149

    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2025

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1515 Walnut Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 17
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Layoffs: 1/25/2025; Closure: 1/31/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    891 Strick Road
    Danville, PA  17821

    COUNTY: Montour
    # AFFECTED: 155
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    2201 Cottman Avenue, Suite 113
    Philadelphia, PA  19152

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 9
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    225 South 18th Street
    Philadelphia, PA  19103

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 76
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 1/1/2025; ending: 1/3/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    1025 Feather Way
    Bethlehem, PA  18015

    COUNTY: Northampton
    # AFFECTED: 104
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/1/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1875 Zeager Road, Elizabethtown, PA  17022
    48 Industrial Road, Elizabethtown, PA  17022
    724 Lawn Road, Palmyra, PA  17078

    COUNTY: Lancaster & Lebanon
    # AFFECTED: 100
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    400 Frankfort Road
    Monaca, PA 15061

    COUNTY: Beaver
    # AFFECTED: 140
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/3/2025 - 1/31/2026
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    801 Market Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 61
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/28/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    1. 2497 Aramingo Avenue, Suite 2, Philadelphia, PA 19125
    2. 8345 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
    3. 2101-41 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: TBD
    EFFECTIVE DATES:
    1. 1/15/2025
    2. 1/22/2025
    3. 2/12/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    300 Industrial Highway, Ridley Park, PA 19078
    1386 Connellsville Road, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
    90 Laurel View Drive, Smithfield, PA 15478

    COUNTY: Delaware and Fayette
    # AFFECTED: 101
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/17/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    #1 – Original Philly Cooked Plant, 4001 North American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
    #2 – Original Philly Raw Plant, 520 East Huntington Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED:
    Cooked Plant – 110
    Raw Plant - 119
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/31/2025
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    24 Stauffer Industrial Park
    Scranton, PA  18517

    COUNTY: Lackawanna  
    # AFFECTED: 108
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    941 Dana Drive
    Harrisburg, PA  17109

    COUNTY: Dauphin
    # AFFECTED: 127
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/28/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    12 Tradeport Road
    Hanover Township, PA  18706

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 269
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 12/14/2024; ending: 12/28/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1110 American Parkway
    Allentown, PA  18109

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    # AFFECTED: 56
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/15/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    100 8th Street
    Charleroi, PA  15022

    COUNTY: Washington 
    # AFFECTED: 270
    EFFECTIVE DATE:

    12/9/2024 – 173 workers
    12/20/2024 – 60 workers
    1/13/2025 – 2 workers
    1/27/2025 – 9 workers
    2/17/2025 – 26 workers

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    12393 William Penn Highway
    Thompsontown, PA  17094

    COUNTY: Juniata 
    # AFFECTED: 420
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning:  12/9/2024; Ending:  12/21/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1 Discovery Drive
    Swiftwater, PA  18370


    COUNTY: Monroe
    # AFFECTED: 83
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    652 Manor Street
    Lancaster, PA  17603

    COUNTY: Lancaster
    # AFFECTED: 193
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/7/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    555 South Columbus Boulevard
    Philadelphia, PA  19147

    COUNTY: Philadelphia 
    # AFFECTED: 36
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 11/30/24; ending: 12/3/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2470 Evans City Road
    Harmony, PA  16037

    COUNTY: Butler
    # AFFECTED: unknown
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/9/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    700 Mountain View Drive
    Smithfield, PA  15478

    COUNTY: Fayette
    # AFFECTED: unknown
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/27/2024 - 12/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    120 West Pumping Station Road
    Quakertown, PA 18951

    COUNTY: Bucks
    # AFFECTED: 121
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/29/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    4601 Market Street
    ​Philadelphia, PA 19139

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 114
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/28/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2771 North Market Street
    Elizabethtown, PA 17022

    COUNTY: Lancaster
    # AFFECTED: 268
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/10/2024​
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    Seven various locations within PA

    COUNTY: Various
    # AFFECTED: 86
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/22/2024​
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoffs

    22035 Perry Highway
    Zelienople, PA 16063

    COUNTY: Butler
    # AFFECTED: 67
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/23/2024​​
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1701 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
    Philadelphia, PA 19103

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 3
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/22​​/2024​​
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    700 Packer Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19148

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 31
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/12/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    3910 Stuffed Puffs Place
    Bethlehem, PA 18017

    COUNTY: Northampton
    # AFFECTED: 106
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 10/26/2024; ending: 11/9/2024​
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1 Ogler Place
    Ashland, PA 17921

    COUNTY: Schuylkill
    # AFFECTED: 122
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: ​10/27/2024; ending: 11/10/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    9250 Ashton Road, Suite 400
    Philadelphia, PA 19114

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 8
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/28/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    11 Hap Arnold Boulevard
    Tobyhanna, PA 18466

    COUNTY: Monroe
    # AFFECTED: 80
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 8/30/2024 - 10/4/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    550 East Swedesford Road
    Suite 350
    Wayne, PA 19087

    COUNTY: Delaware
    # AFFECTED: 70
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/13/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    8400 Industrial Blvd
    Breinigsville, PA 18031

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    # AFFECTED: 107
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 10/7/2024; ending: 12/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​​

    1477 Power Plant Road
    Blairsville, PA 15717

    COUNTY: Indiana
    # AFFECTED: 65
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    550 South Negley Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15232

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 124
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Commencing: 5/30/2024; Ending: 7/29/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    320 South Broad Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 34
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/7​/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    110 Lenzner Court
    ​Sewickley, PA 15143​

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 12
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/9​/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    320 South Broad Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 704​
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/7​/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    Stewart Avenue and Industrial Highway
    Ridley Park, PA 19078

    COUNTY: Delaware
    # AFFECTED: 69​
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/16​/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    1111 McKee Road
    Oakdale, PA 15071

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: To be determined​
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/9/2024 or within a 14-day window​
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    400 Egypt Road
    Norristown, PA 19403

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 121​
    EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 8/26/2024; E​nding: 12/31/2024 ​
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1500 Market Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19102

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 273​
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/24/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    935 First Avenue
    King of Prussia, PA 19406

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 645 (**ONLY FIVE PA RESIDENTS AFFECTED**)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/28/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2361-2373 Welch Road, Philadelphia
    5548 Chestnut Street, Second floor, Philadelphia
    2816 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 123
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    935 First Avenue
    1812 South 12th Street, Allentown, PA 18103
    3740 State Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601

    COUNTY: Lehigh and Westmoreland
    # AFFECTED: 253 (173 @ Allentown and 80 @ Greensburg)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    4427 Lytle Street, Mill 19B
    Pittsburgh, PA 15207

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 145
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Commencing: 7/6/2024; Ending: 9/1/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1055 Hanover Street
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 100
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/2/2024-8/16/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    3354 West Beersville Road
    Northampton, PA 18067

    COUNTY: Northampton
    # AFFECTED: 86
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1490 Nitterhouse Drive
    Chambersburg, PA 17201

    COUNTY: Franklin
    # AFFECTED: 71
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    4875 Susquehanna Trail
    York, PA 17406

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 69
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/22/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    Berwick, PA
    Carlisle, PA
    DuBois, PA
    Ebensburg, PA
    Erie, PA
    Jessup, PA​​

    COUNTY: Various
    # AFFECTED: 55
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/27/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    One Dent Drive
    Lewisburg, PA 17837

    COUNTY: Union
    # AFFECTED: 196
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 6/3/24; Ending: 6/16/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    807 Locust Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 11
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 4/20/24; Ending 5/4/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2103 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
    49 Susquehanna Road, Bradford, PA 16701
    333 Rose Street, Williamsport, PA 17701
    67 Hoover Avenue, Dubois, PA 15801

    COUNTY: Various
    # AFFECTED: 138
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    3900 Industrial Road
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    COUNTY: Dauphin
    # AFFECTED: 87
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/19/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    520 North Main Street
    Meadville, PA 16335

    COUNTY: Crawford
    # AFFECTED: 94
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    5195 South 19th Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19112

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 58
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/28/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2850 Perry Highway
    Slippery Rock, PA 16057

    COUNTY: Lawrence
    # AFFECTED: 66
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 2/24/24; Ending: 4/23/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    627 North Grant Street
    Waynesboro, PA 17268

    COUNTY: Franklin
    # AFFECTED: 130
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/1/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1325 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia
    4701 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
    1925 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia
    1955 West Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia
    2201 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia
    2459 Kensington Avenue, Phialadelphia

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 62
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/20/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    610 King of Prussia Road
    Radnor, PA 19087

    COUNTY: Delaware
    # AFFECTED: 363
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 5/17/24; Ending: 8/30/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    14235 Route 6
    Mansfield, PA 16933

    COUNTY: Tioga
    # AFFECTED: 104
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/13/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    800 Theresia Street
    St. Marys, PA 15857

    COUNTY: Elk
    # AFFECTED: 105 (91 Temporary Layoffs and 14 Permanent Layoffs)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 4/13/2024; Ending 5/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    30 Isabella Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15212

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 60 (all employees work remotely)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 2/15/2024; Ending 4/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    2211 Memorial Highway
    Dallas, PA 18612

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 106​
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 14 day period commencing 4/15/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​

    521 North Center Avenue
    New Stanton, PA 15672

    COUNTY: Westmoreland
    # AFFECTED: 206 (198 P/T and 8 F/T Employees)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/15/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing​​

    8796 Route 219
    Brockway, PA 15824

    COUNTY: Jefferson
    # AFFECTED: 124
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 3/8/2024; Ending end of year 2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    Two locations in Breinigsville, PA
    One location in Easton, PA
    Three locations in Carlisle, PA
    One location in York, PA
    One location in Hazelton, PA

    COUNTY: Lehigh, Northampton, Cumberland, York and Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 294
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/5/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    620 Alpha Drive #2
    Pittsburgh, PA 15238

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 137
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 1/31/2024; Ending end of year 2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1149 Railroad Road
    Dauberville, PA 19533

    COUNTY: Berks
    # AFFECTED: 68
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/8/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    20 Valley Stream Parkway
    Malvern, PA 19355

    COUNTY: Chester
    # AFFECTED: To be determined
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 1/16/24; Ending: 3/29/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    351 North Sumneytown Pike
    North Wales, PA 19454

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 5
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/15/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    45 Logistics Drive
    Carlisle, PA 17013

    COUNTY: Cumberland
    # AFFECTED: 478
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/10/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    20 Leo Lane
    York, PA 17406

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 155
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/15/24 - 9/30/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    Various Locations

    COUNTY: Bucks, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Allegheny, Northampton and Chester
    # AFFECTED: 22
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff​

    2023

    8500 Essington Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19153 (Admiral’s Club within the Philadelphia International Airport)

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 77
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 2/11/2024; Ending 2/25/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    1001 Air Brake Avenue
    Wilmerding, PA 15148

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 94
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning February/March 2024; Ending July 1, 2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    1509 Muriel Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 105
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/2/2024 and continuing periodically
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    250 Highland Park Boulevard
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 90
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2024 - 3/26/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    3 Hazle Township, PA 18202

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 58
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/14/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    Inc. 795 Horsham Rd.
    Horsham, PA 19044

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 65
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/16/2024 - 3/1/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    6501 Essington Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19153

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 152
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/18/2024. Additional layoff dates: 2/19/24 & 4/18/24
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    4925 Harrison St.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15201

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 73
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/16/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    400 Park Drive
    Carlisle, PA 17013

    COUNTY: Cumberland
    # AFFECTED: 88
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/15/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    121 Wheeler Court
    Langhorne, PA 19047

    COUNTY: Bucks
    # AFFECTED: TBD
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/26/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    P.O. Box 176
    Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 55
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    625 Willow Springs Lane, York, PA 17406 (429 employees)
    58 Grumbacher Road, Suite C, York, PA 17406 (13 employees)

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 442
    EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning: 1/2/2024 - Ending: 3/31/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    870 Calcon Hook Road
    Sharon Hill, PA 19079

    COUNTY: Delaware
    # AFFECTED: 75
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 12/15/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    50 Mt. Zion Road
    Suite 1
    York, PA 17402

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 180
    EFFECTIVE DATES: beginning: 1/3/2024 (52 employees); ending: 3/31/2024 (128 employees)
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    8025 Spinnerstown Road, Zionsville, PA 18092 (71 employees)
    6071 Durham Road, Pipersville, PA 18947 (18 employees)
    2031 29th Street SW, Allentown, PA 18103 (31 employees)

    COUNTY: Lehigh and Bucks
    # AFFECTED: 120
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 12/22/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    7551 Schantz Road
    Allentown, PA 18106

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    # AFFECTED: 58
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 12/31/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    465 Railroad Avenue
    Camp Hill, PA 17011

    COUNTY: Cumberland
    # AFFECTED: 182
    EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning 12/15/2023 - Ending 9/30/2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    3675 Market Street, 7th Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19104

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 3
    EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning 11/20/2023 - Ending 12/15/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    115 Willow Springs Lane
    York, PA  17406

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 220
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/30/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2400 South Weccawe Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19148

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 54 (All employees can be relocated to other Amazon Delivery Service Partners)
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/30/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1500 Spring Garden Street, Suite 101
    Philadelphia, PA 19130

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 23
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 6/9/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1600 Market Street, Suite 3600
    Philadelphia, PA 19103

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 83
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 8/31/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    45 Monument Drive
    York, PA 17403

    COUNTY: York
    # AFFECTED: 64
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/8/23 - 10/1/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1350 Superior Avenue, Building 57
    Chambersburg, PA 17201

    COUNTY: Franklin
    # AFFECTED: 61
    EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning 9/29/23; Ending 11/16/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    33 North Powell Drive
    Hazelton, PA 18201

    COUNTY: Luzerne
    # AFFECTED: 70
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 10/31/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    1500 South Cameron Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    COUNTY: Dauphin
    # AFFECTED: 57
    EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning: October 31, 2023 -
    Ending: April 15, 2024
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    1425 Union Meeting Road
    Blue Bell, PA 19422

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 157
    EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning: October 21, 2023 -
    Ending: December 30, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    860 Nestle Way, Suite 250
    Breinigsville, PA 18013

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    # AFFECTED: 8
    EFFECTIVE DATES: November 3, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    4770 Hanoverville Road
    Suite 100/200
    Bethlehem, PA 18020

    COUNTY: Northampton
    # AFFECTED: 393
    EFFECTIVE DATES:
         9/8/23 (96 employees)
         9/15/23 (66 employees)
         9/22/23 (36 employees)
         9/29/23 (26 employees)
          9/30/23 (1 employee)
         10/6/23 (13 employees)
         10/13/23 (37 employees)
         10/20/23 (34 employees)
         11/10/23 (10 employees)
         12/1/23 (61 employees)
         2/2/24 (13 employees)

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2920 Beaver Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15233

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 76
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/15/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2301 Duss Avenue
    Suite 11
    Ambridge, PA 15003

    COUNTY: Beaver
    # AFFECTED: 179 (80 Marsden Employees and 99 Temporary Employees from both Express Labor & Integrated Staffing Agencies)
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1553 Chester Pike, Suite 103, Crum Lynne, PA 19022
    3744 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

    COUNTY: Delaware
    # AFFECTED: 94
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 8/21/23 - Ending 9/19/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    2150 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052 - (Lehigh County) – 31 Workers
    1000 Easton Road, Wyncote, PA 19095 - (Montgomery County) – 26 Workers
    2900 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132 - (Philadelphia County) – 37 Workers
    3500 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134 – (Philadelphia County) – 51 Workers
    140 Macdade Boulevard, Glenolden, PA 19036 – (Delaware County) – 46 Workers
    4806-50 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139 – (Philadelphia County) – 8 Workers
    5694 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120 – (Philadelphia County) – 46 Workers

    COUNTY: Various
    # AFFECTED: 245
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/4/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1001 Filbert Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 10
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/1/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    1460 Meetinghouse Road
    Hartsville, PA 18974

    COUNTY: Bucks
    # AFFECTED: 58
    EFFECTIVE DATES: beginning 5/10/23 and ending 60-74 days thereafter
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1000 River Road, Suite 100
    Conshohocken, PA 19428

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 162
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 7/14/23 (37 workers); 9/15/23 (125 workers)
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    730 Sullivan Road
    Easton, PA 18042

    COUNTY: Northampton
    # AFFECTED: 194
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 7/11/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    860 Nestle Way
    Breinigsville, PA 18031

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    # AFFECTED: 260
    EFFECTIVE DATES:

    04/14 – 11 Employees
    05/05 – 20 Employees
    06/17 – 40 Employees
    07/07 – 20 Employees
    08/04 – 20 Employees
    09/08 – 20 Employees
    10/06 – 20 Employees
    11/03 – 69 Employees
    12/29 – 40 Employees

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    2798 New Butler Road
    New Castle, PA 16101

    COUNTY: Lawrence
    # AFFECTED: 135
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/1/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    15 Stores within 9 Counties

    COUNTIES:

    Allegheny (4 locations)
    Blair
    Bucks (2 locations)
    Dauphin
    Delaware
    Erie
    Luzerne
    Montgomery (3 locations)
    York

    # AFFECTED: 9,236 Nationwide; PA total pending verification
    EFFECTIVE DATES:

    Phase 1: 4/14
    Phase 2: 5/13 – 5/27
    Phase 3: 6/12 – 8/11

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    450 Penn Street
    Reading, PA 19601

    COUNTY: Berks
    # AFFECTED: 77
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1750 Power Plant Road
    Homer City, PA 15748

    COUNTY: Indiana
    # AFFECTED: 129
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 7/3/20223 - 10/16/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    71 Mall Road
    Frackville, PA 17931

    COUNTY: Schuylkill
    # AFFECTED: 132
    EFFECTIVE DATES: 6/25/2023 - 7/9/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    5A Mountainside Road
    Temple, PA 19560

    COUNTY: Berks
    # AFFECTED: 161
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    600 Boyce Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
    112 Technology Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15275

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 312
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    100 Campus Drive
    Grove City, PA 16127

    COUNTY: Mercer
    # AFFECTED: 185
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    9750 Commerce Circle
    Kutztown, PA 19530

    COUNTY: Berks
    # AFFECTED: 107
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/31/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1128 Chestnut Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 47
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/13/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    67 Keystone Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901

    COUNTY: Schuylkill
    # AFFECTED: 112
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/19/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    40 Dauphin Drive
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

    COUNTY: Cumberland
    # AFFECTED: 522
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/3/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    3001 State Road
    Croydon, PA 19021

    COUNTY: Bucks
    # AFFECTED: 72
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/25/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    10101 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19154
    2101 Hornig Road, Philadelphia, PA 19116

    COUNTY: Philadelphia
    # AFFECTED: 203
    EFFECTIVE DATE:

    6/2/23 – 105 Employees
    7/7/23 – 10 Employees
    10/6/23 – 70 Employees
    12/1/23 – 18 Employees

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    9141 Old Route 22
    Bethel, PA 19507

    COUNTY: Berks
    # AFFECTED: 124
    EFFECTIVE DATE:

    6/30/23 – 50 Employees
    8/11/23 – 74 Employees

    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure

    601 Allendale Road
    King of Prussia, PA 19406

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 18
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/2/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    3215 Commerce Center Boulevard
    Bethlehem, PA 18015

    COUNTY: Northampton
    # AFFECTED: 597
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/2/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    220 Hickory Street
    Warren, PA 16366

    COUNTY: Warren
    # AFFECTED: 23
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/2/2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1838 Colonial Village Lane
    Lancaster, PA 17601

    COUNTY: Lancaster
    # AFFECTED: 57
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 2/28/23 - Ending: 12/31/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2323 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701

    COUNTY: Lycoming
    # AFFECTED: 80
    EFFECTIVE DATE:
          Phase 1: 4/28/23 (67 employees)
          Phase 2: 7/14/23 (9 employees)
          Phase 3: 10/6/23 (4 employees)
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    595 Plant Road
    New Florence, PA 15944

    COUNTY: Westmoreland
    # AFFECTED: 70
    EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/16/23
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    Multiple locations in Allentown, Hazelton, Bethlehem, East Stroudsburg, Pottsville, Easton, Lehighton and Dickson City.

    COUNTY: Lehigh and Surrounding Counties
    # AFFECTED: 478
    EFFECTIVE DATE: March 3, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    216 Greenfield Road
    Lancaster, PA 17601

    COUNTY: Lancaster
    # AFFECTED: 276
    EFFECTIVE DATE: March 31, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1375 Harrisburg Pike
    Lancaster, PA 17601

    COUNTY: Lancaster
    # AFFECTED: 380
    EFFECTIVE DATE: March 31, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    2047 Kutztown Road
    Reading, PA 19605

    COUNTY: Berks
    # AFFECTED: 104
    EFFECTIVE DATE:
         February 1, 2023 – 82 Employees
         March 1, 2023 – 1 Employee
         April 1, 2023 – 21 Employees
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1990 Wittington Place
    Dallas, TX 75234 (Corporate Office)

    COUNTY: Various Counties within the Commonwealth
    # AFFECTED: 81 Total – 13 of which reside in PA
    EFFECTIVE DATE: March 5, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1572 Roseytown Road
    Greensburg, PA 15601

    COUNTY: Westmoreland
    # AFFECTED: 64
    EFFECTIVE DATE:
         1st Phase: 1/9/2023 (49 Employees)
         2nd Phase: 7/31/2023 (15 Employees)
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    7010 Snowdrift Road #1
    Allentown, PA 18106

    COUNTY: Lehigh
    # AFFECTED: 71
    EFFECTIVE DATE: February 28, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing

    1 West Elm Street
    Conshohocken, PA 19428

    COUNTY: Montgomery
    # AFFECTED: 43
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: March 15, 2023; Ending: October 2, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoffs

    1001 East Waterfront Drive
    Munhall, PA 15120

    COUNTY: Allegheny
    # AFFECTED: 114
    EFFECTIVE DATE:
        Phase 1: 1/11/23 (38 workers)
        Phase 2: 2/10/23 (59 workers)
        Phase 3: 3/31/23 (11 workers)
        Phase 4: TBD (6 workers)
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff

    1003 Broad Street, #101
    Johnstown, PA 15906

    COUNTY: Cambria
    # AFFECTED: 206
    EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: January 23, 2023; Ending: March 24, 2023
    CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff