WARN Notices

2025
105 Commerce Drive, Aston, PA 19014
COUNTY: Delaware
AFFECTED: 45
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/15/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
7331 William Avenue, Suite 300, Allentown, PA 18106
COUNTY: Lehigh
AFFECTED: 14
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/17/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
6901 Elmwood Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
AFFECTED: 101
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/16/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
2900 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114
COUNTY: Philadelphia
AFFECTED: 42
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/12/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
Starbucks, 8500 Essington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Balducci’s, 8500 Essington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153
COUNTY: Philadelphia
AFFECTED: 13
EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/27/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
400 Davis Drive, Suite 400, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
241 East Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428
COUNTY: Montgomery
AFFECTED: 49
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/24/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
@ York County Prison, 3400 Concord Road, York, PA 17402
COUNTIES: York
AFFECTED: 50
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/30/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
8150 Industrial Boulevard, Breinigsville, PA 18031
COUNTIES: Lehigh
AFFECTED: 101
EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/10/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
609 Memory Lane, York, PA 17402
COUNTIES: York
AFFECTED: 365
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/25/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
25 Keystone Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042
COUNTIES: Lebanon
AFFECTED: 145
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 8/26/2025; ending 9/9/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
25 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
COUNTIES: Philadelphia
AFFECTED: 72 (54 PA residents impacted)
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/11/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
15 &71 West Wissahickon Avenue, Flourtown, PA 19031 (51 employees impacted)
2300 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132 (33 employees impacted)
800 West Olney Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120 (10 employees impacted)
1314 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401 (2 employees impacted)
COUNTIES: Montgomery and Philadelphia
AFFECTED: 96
EFFECTIVE DATES: beginning 9/1/2025; ending 9/15/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
121 North Commerce Drive
Chester Township, PA 19014
COUNTY: Delaware
# AFFECTED: 52
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/30/2025 - 12/31/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
948 Plaza Drive, Suite 1
Montoursville, PA 17754
COUNTY: Lycoming
# AFFECTED: 67
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/19/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
47 Park Avenue
Elverson, PA 19520
COUNTY: Chester
# AFFECTED: 82
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 8/18/2025; ending 12/31/2026
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
110 Keystone Boulevard East
Pottsville, PA 17901
COUNTY: Schuylkill
# AFFECTED: 314
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/15/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
4255 East Independence Drive
Schnecksville, PA 18078
COUNTY: Lehigh
# AFFECTED: 716
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 8/12/25; ending 10/18/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
7175 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 180
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 6/13/25; ending 6/30/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
3020 Market Street, Suite 535, Philadelphia, PA 19104
2929 Arch Street, Suite 1800, Philadelphia, PA 19104
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 14
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 1/17/25; ending 6/30/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
225 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 51
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 7/31/25; ending 8/3/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
75 McQuiston Drive
Jackson Center, PA 16133
COUNTY: Mercer
# AFFECTED: 81
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/18/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
125 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 110
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/9/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
Locations:
2015 West Front Street, Berwick, PA 18603
9th Street and Bomboy Lane, Berwick, PA 18603
3rd and Oak Street, Berwick, PA 18603
COUNTY: Columbia
# AFFECTED: 380
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/26/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
11117 Skyline Drive
Titusville, PA 16354
COUNTY: Crawford
# AFFECTED: 46
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/25/2025 - 9/8/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2700 Luther Drive
Chambersburg, PA 17202
COUNTY: Franklin
# AFFECTED: Unknown
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/18/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
900 Conshohocken Road
Conshohocken, PA 19428
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 107
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
22073 Perry Highway
Zelienople, PA 16063
COUNTY: Butler
# AFFECTED: 9 Pennsylvania workers (209 total)
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 7/15/25; Ending: 7/29/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
200 Newberry Commons, Etters, PA 17319
1200 Intrepid Avenue, Suite 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112
COUNTY: York and Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 501 @ Etters location; 595 @ Philadelphia location
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/5/2025 @ Etters location; 6/4/2025 @ Philadelphia location
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
215 South Front Street
Steelton, PA 17113
COUNTY: Dauphin
# AFFECTED: 559
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
2701 Dekalb Pike East
Norristown, PA 19401
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 109
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/5/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
501 Technology Drive, Suite 1200, Canonsburg, PA 15317
2660 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
COUNTY: Washington and Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 105
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/1/2025 - 7/15/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
190 North Independence Mall West, Suite 500
Philadelphia, PA 19106
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 49
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
531 Fishing Creek Road
Lewisberry, PA 17339
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 81
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
30 Ludwig Court
Shoemakersville, PA 19555
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 76
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/2025 - 12/31/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
111 Terence Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 82
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
35 School Bus Lane, Lewistown, PA 17044 (50 affected)
33 Commerce Drive, Milroy, PA 17063 (20 affected)
COUNTY: Mifflin
# AFFECTED: 70
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1 Medical Center Boulevard
Upland, PA 19013
COUNTY: Delaware
# AFFECTED: 142
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/20/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
Eight various locations
COUNTY: Delaware and Chester
# AFFECTED: 2,651
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning 4/25/25; ending 5/2/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
12000 Molly Pritcher Highway
Greencastle, PA 17225
COUNTY: Franklin
# AFFECTED: 323
EFFECTIVE DATE: first wave - 6/9/2025 impacting 192 workers
second wave - 9/30/2025 impacting 106 workers
final wave ending - 11/17/2025 impacting 25 workers
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
6506 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149
6919 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: unknown
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/22/2025 for Frankford Avenue location
4/24/2025 for Castor Avenue location
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2929 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
3025 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
3737 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 298
EFFECTIVE DATE: first wave - 5/9/2025 impacting 124 workers
second wave - 7/1/2025 impacting 112 workers
final wave ending - 12/31/2025 impacting 62 workers
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1000 Indian Rock Dam Road
York, PA 17403
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 6
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/6/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
100 Industrial Drive
Hamburg, PA 19526
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 298
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/27/2025 - 12/31/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1844 West Sedgley Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 5
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 3/24/2025; ending: 4/12/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2502 Wheatsheaf Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19137
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 124
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 3/24/2025; ending: 4/12/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1001 Market Street
Space 2030
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 8
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/19/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
161 Washington Street
Suite 600
Conshohocken, PA 19428
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 72
EFFECTIVE DATE: May 19, 23, 30
June 6, 20, 27
July 11, 18
August 8, 22, 29
September 12
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
Various locations throughout the Commonwealth
COUNTY: Various counties
# AFFECTED: 42
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
301 Highland Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 251
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/18/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
100 Avenue C
Riverside, PA 17868
COUNTY: Montour
# AFFECTED: 163
EFFECTIVE DATE: first round – 5/16 through 5/30; second round – 6/23 through 7/7; final round – sometime in 2026
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
Ten locations within Somerset County, PA
One location within Garrett County, MD
COUNTY: Somerset County, PA; Garrett County, MD
# AFFECTED: 332
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/28/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
174 Tech Center Drive
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
COUNTY: Westmoreland
# AFFECTED: 14
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/23/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1706 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19102
907-937A Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 36
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/23/25; ending: 5/7/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1696 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 85
EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/2/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
200 Capital Lane
Middletown, PA 17507
COUNTY: Dauphin
# AFFECTED: 91
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/15/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
533 Forest Road
Hazelton, PA 18202
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 107
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/14/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
600 Industrial Drive
Lewisberry, PA 17339
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 218
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/9/25-10/15/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
400 Stony Creek Road
Hazle Township, PA 18202
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 102
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/26/25-5/30/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
308 East King Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
COUNTY: Lancaster
# AFFECTED: 65
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/31/25-3/31/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1175 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 39
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/16/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
645 East Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 71
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/28/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
11 Main Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 55
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/29/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2175 Kumry Road
Trumbauersville, PA 18970
COUNTY: Bucks
# AFFECTED: 105
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/30/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
516 North Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 110
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/10/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
336 Heinz Street
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
COUNTY: Cumberland
# AFFECTED: 85
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/12/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
3419 Ritner Highway
Newville, PA 17241
COUNTY: Cumberland
# AFFECTED: 385
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/8/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1101 Market Street
23rd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 171
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/10/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1300 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 128
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 3/18/25; ending: 3/31/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
17 William Drive
Imperial, PA 15126
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 432
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/12/25
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
2024
Various locations
COUNTY: Various
# AFFECTED: 14 Pennsylvania residents
EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/19/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
575 Research Drive
Pittston, PA 18640
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 226
EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
50 Rausch Creek Road
Tremont, PA 17981
COUNTY: Schuylkill
# AFFECTED: 505
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 1/6/2025; completed: 3/31/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
Various locations nationwide
COUNTY: Various
# AFFECTED: 430 nationwide; unknown number of PA residents impacted
EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/19/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1702 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 12
EFFECTIVE DATE: Layoff date: 2/18/2025; Closure date: 2/21/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2901 Black Ridge Road
York, PA 17406
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 70
EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/17/2025 through 3/3/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
(*NOTE: Addtional notice covering line staff; previous notice covered professional staff members)
740 East State Street
Sharon, PA 16148
COUNTY: Mercer
# AFFECTED: 699
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
230 West Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 55
EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/14/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
714 Braddock View Drive
Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
COUNTY: Fayette
# AFFECTED: 27
EFFECTIVE DATE: 2/14/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
740 East State Street
Sharon, PA 16148
COUNTY: Mercer
# AFFECTED: 149
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1515 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 17
EFFECTIVE DATE: Layoffs: 1/25/2025; Closure: 1/31/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
891 Strick Road
Danville, PA 17821
COUNTY: Montour
# AFFECTED: 155
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
2201 Cottman Avenue, Suite 113
Philadelphia, PA 19152
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 9
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
225 South 18th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 76
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 1/1/2025; ending: 1/3/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1025 Feather Way
Bethlehem, PA 18015
COUNTY: Northampton
# AFFECTED: 104
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/1/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1875 Zeager Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
48 Industrial Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
724 Lawn Road, Palmyra, PA 17078
COUNTY: Lancaster & Lebanon
# AFFECTED: 100
EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
400 Frankfort Road
Monaca, PA 15061
COUNTY: Beaver
# AFFECTED: 140
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/3/2025 - 1/31/2026
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
801 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 61
EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/28/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1. 2497 Aramingo Avenue, Suite 2, Philadelphia, PA 19125
2. 8345 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
3. 2101-41 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: TBD
EFFECTIVE DATES:
1. 1/15/2025
2. 1/22/2025
3. 2/12/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
300 Industrial Highway, Ridley Park, PA 19078
1386 Connellsville Road, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
90 Laurel View Drive, Smithfield, PA 15478
COUNTY: Delaware and Fayette
# AFFECTED: 101
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/17/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
#1 – Original Philly Cooked Plant, 4001 North American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
#2 – Original Philly Raw Plant, 520 East Huntington Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED:
Cooked Plant – 110
Raw Plant - 119
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/31/2025
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
24 Stauffer Industrial Park
Scranton, PA 18517
COUNTY: Lackawanna
# AFFECTED: 108
EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
941 Dana Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17109
COUNTY: Dauphin
# AFFECTED: 127
EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/28/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
12 Tradeport Road
Hanover Township, PA 18706
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 269
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 12/14/2024; ending: 12/28/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1110 American Parkway
Allentown, PA 18109
COUNTY: Lehigh
# AFFECTED: 56
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/15/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
100 8th Street
Charleroi, PA 15022
COUNTY: Washington
# AFFECTED: 270
EFFECTIVE DATE:
12/9/2024 – 173 workers
12/20/2024 – 60 workers
1/13/2025 – 2 workers
1/27/2025 – 9 workers
2/17/2025 – 26 workers
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
12393 William Penn Highway
Thompsontown, PA 17094
COUNTY: Juniata
# AFFECTED: 420
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 12/9/2024; Ending: 12/21/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1 Discovery Drive
Swiftwater, PA 18370
COUNTY: Monroe
# AFFECTED: 83
EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
652 Manor Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
COUNTY: Lancaster
# AFFECTED: 193
EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/7/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
555 South Columbus Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19147
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 36
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 11/30/24; ending: 12/3/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2470 Evans City Road
Harmony, PA 16037
COUNTY: Butler
# AFFECTED: unknown
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/9/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
700 Mountain View Drive
Smithfield, PA 15478
COUNTY: Fayette
# AFFECTED: unknown
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/27/2024 - 12/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
120 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951
COUNTY: Bucks
# AFFECTED: 121
EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/29/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
4601 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 114
EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/28/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2771 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
COUNTY: Lancaster
# AFFECTED: 268
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/10/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
Seven various locations within PA
COUNTY: Various
# AFFECTED: 86
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/22/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoffs
22035 Perry Highway
Zelienople, PA 16063
COUNTY: Butler
# AFFECTED: 67
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/23/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1701 John F. Kennedy Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19103
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 3
EFFECTIVE DATE: 11/22/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
700 Packer Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 31
EFFECTIVE DATE: 10/12/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
3910 Stuffed Puffs Place
Bethlehem, PA 18017
COUNTY: Northampton
# AFFECTED: 106
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 10/26/2024; ending: 11/9/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1 Ogler Place
Ashland, PA 17921
COUNTY: Schuylkill
# AFFECTED: 122
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 10/27/2024; ending: 11/10/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
9250 Ashton Road, Suite 400
Philadelphia, PA 19114
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 8
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/28/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
11 Hap Arnold Boulevard
Tobyhanna, PA 18466
COUNTY: Monroe
# AFFECTED: 80
EFFECTIVE DATES: 8/30/2024 - 10/4/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
550 East Swedesford Road
Suite 350
Wayne, PA 19087
COUNTY: Delaware
# AFFECTED: 70
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/13/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
8400 Industrial Blvd
Breinigsville, PA 18031
COUNTY: Lehigh
# AFFECTED: 107
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 10/7/2024; ending: 12/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1477 Power Plant Road
Blairsville, PA 15717
COUNTY: Indiana
# AFFECTED: 65
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
550 South Negley Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 124
EFFECTIVE DATE: Commencing: 5/30/2024; Ending: 7/29/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
320 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 34
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/7/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
110 Lenzner Court
Sewickley, PA 15143
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 12
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/9/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
320 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 704
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/7/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
Stewart Avenue and Industrial Highway
Ridley Park, PA 19078
COUNTY: Delaware
# AFFECTED: 69
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/16/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1111 McKee Road
Oakdale, PA 15071
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: To be determined
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/9/2024 or within a 14-day window
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
400 Egypt Road
Norristown, PA 19403
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 121
EFFECTIVE DATE: beginning: 8/26/2024; Ending: 12/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1500 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 273
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/24/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
935 First Avenue
King of Prussia, PA 19406
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 645 (**ONLY FIVE PA RESIDENTS AFFECTED**)
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/28/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2361-2373 Welch Road, Philadelphia
5548 Chestnut Street, Second floor, Philadelphia
2816 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 123
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
935 First Avenue
1812 South 12th Street, Allentown, PA 18103
3740 State Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601
COUNTY: Lehigh and Westmoreland
# AFFECTED: 253 (173 @ Allentown and 80 @ Greensburg)
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
4427 Lytle Street, Mill 19B
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 145
EFFECTIVE DATE: Commencing: 7/6/2024; Ending: 9/1/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1055 Hanover Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 100
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/2/2024-8/16/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
3354 West Beersville Road
Northampton, PA 18067
COUNTY: Northampton
# AFFECTED: 86
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1490 Nitterhouse Drive
Chambersburg, PA 17201
COUNTY: Franklin
# AFFECTED: 71
EFFECTIVE DATE: 9/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
4875 Susquehanna Trail
York, PA 17406
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 69
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/22/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
Berwick, PA
Carlisle, PA
DuBois, PA
Ebensburg, PA
Erie, PA
Jessup, PA
COUNTY: Various
# AFFECTED: 55
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/27/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
One Dent Drive
Lewisburg, PA 17837
COUNTY: Union
# AFFECTED: 196
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 6/3/24; Ending: 6/16/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
807 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 11
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 4/20/24; Ending 5/4/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2103 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
49 Susquehanna Road, Bradford, PA 16701
333 Rose Street, Williamsport, PA 17701
67 Hoover Avenue, Dubois, PA 15801
COUNTY: Various
# AFFECTED: 138
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
3900 Industrial Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
COUNTY: Dauphin
# AFFECTED: 87
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/19/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
520 North Main Street
Meadville, PA 16335
COUNTY: Crawford
# AFFECTED: 94
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
5195 South 19th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19112
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 58
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/28/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2850 Perry Highway
Slippery Rock, PA 16057
COUNTY: Lawrence
# AFFECTED: 66
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 2/24/24; Ending: 4/23/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
627 North Grant Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
COUNTY: Franklin
# AFFECTED: 130
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/1/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1325 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia
4701 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
1925 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia
1955 West Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia
2201 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia
2459 Kensington Avenue, Phialadelphia
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 62
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/20/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
610 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
COUNTY: Delaware
# AFFECTED: 363
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 5/17/24; Ending: 8/30/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
14235 Route 6
Mansfield, PA 16933
COUNTY: Tioga
# AFFECTED: 104
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/13/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
800 Theresia Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
COUNTY: Elk
# AFFECTED: 105 (91 Temporary Layoffs and 14 Permanent Layoffs)
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 4/13/2024; Ending 5/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
30 Isabella Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 60 (all employees work remotely)
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 2/15/2024; Ending 4/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
2211 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 106
EFFECTIVE DATE: 14 day period commencing 4/15/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
521 North Center Avenue
New Stanton, PA 15672
COUNTY: Westmoreland
# AFFECTED: 206 (198 P/T and 8 F/T Employees)
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/15/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
8796 Route 219
Brockway, PA 15824
COUNTY: Jefferson
# AFFECTED: 124
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 3/8/2024; Ending end of year 2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
Two locations in Breinigsville, PA
One location in Easton, PA
Three locations in Carlisle, PA
One location in York, PA
One location in Hazelton, PA
COUNTY: Lehigh, Northampton, Cumberland, York and Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 294
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/5/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
620 Alpha Drive #2
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 137
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 1/31/2024; Ending end of year 2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1149 Railroad Road
Dauberville, PA 19533
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 68
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/8/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
20 Valley Stream Parkway
Malvern, PA 19355
COUNTY: Chester
# AFFECTED: To be determined
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 1/16/24; Ending: 3/29/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
351 North Sumneytown Pike
North Wales, PA 19454
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 5
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/15/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
45 Logistics Drive
Carlisle, PA 17013
COUNTY: Cumberland
# AFFECTED: 478
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/10/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
20 Leo Lane
York, PA 17406
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 155
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/15/24 - 9/30/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
Various Locations
COUNTY: Bucks, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Allegheny, Northampton and Chester
# AFFECTED: 22
EFFECTIVE DATE: 3/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
2023
8500 Essington Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19153 (Admiral’s Club within the Philadelphia International Airport)
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 77
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 2/11/2024; Ending 2/25/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1001 Air Brake Avenue
Wilmerding, PA 15148
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 94
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning February/March 2024; Ending July 1, 2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1509 Muriel Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 105
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/2/2024 and continuing periodically
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
250 Highland Park Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 90
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/6/2024 - 3/26/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
3 Hazle Township, PA 18202
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 58
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/14/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
Inc. 795 Horsham Rd.
Horsham, PA 19044
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 65
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/16/2024 - 3/1/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
6501 Essington Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19153
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 152
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/18/2024. Additional layoff dates: 2/19/24 & 4/18/24
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
4925 Harrison St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 73
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/16/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
400 Park Drive
Carlisle, PA 17013
COUNTY: Cumberland
# AFFECTED: 88
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/15/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
121 Wheeler Court
Langhorne, PA 19047
COUNTY: Bucks
# AFFECTED: TBD
EFFECTIVE DATE: 4/26/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
P.O. Box 176
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 55
EFFECTIVE DATE: 1/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
625 Willow Springs Lane, York, PA 17406 (429 employees)
58 Grumbacher Road, Suite C, York, PA 17406 (13 employees)
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 442
EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning: 1/2/2024 - Ending: 3/31/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
870 Calcon Hook Road
Sharon Hill, PA 19079
COUNTY: Delaware
# AFFECTED: 75
EFFECTIVE DATES: 12/15/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
50 Mt. Zion Road
Suite 1
York, PA 17402
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 180
EFFECTIVE DATES: beginning: 1/3/2024 (52 employees); ending: 3/31/2024 (128 employees)
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
8025 Spinnerstown Road, Zionsville, PA 18092 (71 employees)
6071 Durham Road, Pipersville, PA 18947 (18 employees)
2031 29th Street SW, Allentown, PA 18103 (31 employees)
COUNTY: Lehigh and Bucks
# AFFECTED: 120
EFFECTIVE DATES: 12/22/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
7551 Schantz Road
Allentown, PA 18106
COUNTY: Lehigh
# AFFECTED: 58
EFFECTIVE DATES: 12/31/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
465 Railroad Avenue
Camp Hill, PA 17011
COUNTY: Cumberland
# AFFECTED: 182
EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning 12/15/2023 - Ending 9/30/2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
3675 Market Street, 7th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19104
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 3
EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning 11/20/2023 - Ending 12/15/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
115 Willow Springs Lane
York, PA 17406
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 220
EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/30/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2400 South Weccawe Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 54 (All employees can be relocated to other Amazon Delivery Service Partners)
EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/30/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1500 Spring Garden Street, Suite 101
Philadelphia, PA 19130
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 23
EFFECTIVE DATES: 6/9/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1600 Market Street, Suite 3600
Philadelphia, PA 19103
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 83
EFFECTIVE DATES: 8/31/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
45 Monument Drive
York, PA 17403
COUNTY: York
# AFFECTED: 64
EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/8/23 - 10/1/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1350 Superior Avenue, Building 57
Chambersburg, PA 17201
COUNTY: Franklin
# AFFECTED: 61
EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning 9/29/23; Ending 11/16/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
33 North Powell Drive
Hazelton, PA 18201
COUNTY: Luzerne
# AFFECTED: 70
EFFECTIVE DATES: 10/31/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1500 South Cameron Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121
COUNTY: Dauphin
# AFFECTED: 57
EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning: October 31, 2023 -
Ending: April 15, 2024
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1425 Union Meeting Road
Blue Bell, PA 19422
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 157
EFFECTIVE DATES: Beginning: October 21, 2023 -
Ending: December 30, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
860 Nestle Way, Suite 250
Breinigsville, PA 18013
COUNTY: Lehigh
# AFFECTED: 8
EFFECTIVE DATES: November 3, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
4770 Hanoverville Road
Suite 100/200
Bethlehem, PA 18020
COUNTY: Northampton
# AFFECTED: 393
EFFECTIVE DATES:
9/8/23 (96 employees)
9/15/23 (66 employees)
9/22/23 (36 employees)
9/29/23 (26 employees)
9/30/23 (1 employee)
10/6/23 (13 employees)
10/13/23 (37 employees)
10/20/23 (34 employees)
11/10/23 (10 employees)
12/1/23 (61 employees)
2/2/24 (13 employees)
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2920 Beaver Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 76
EFFECTIVE DATES: 9/15/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2301 Duss Avenue
Suite 11
Ambridge, PA 15003
COUNTY: Beaver
# AFFECTED: 179 (80 Marsden Employees and 99 Temporary Employees from both Express Labor & Integrated Staffing Agencies)
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1553 Chester Pike, Suite 103, Crum Lynne, PA 19022
3744 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
COUNTY: Delaware
# AFFECTED: 94
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning 8/21/23 - Ending 9/19/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
2150 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052 - (Lehigh County) – 31 Workers
1000 Easton Road, Wyncote, PA 19095 - (Montgomery County) – 26 Workers
2900 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132 - (Philadelphia County) – 37 Workers
3500 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134 – (Philadelphia County) – 51 Workers
140 Macdade Boulevard, Glenolden, PA 19036 – (Delaware County) – 46 Workers
4806-50 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139 – (Philadelphia County) – 8 Workers
5694 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120 – (Philadelphia County) – 46 Workers
COUNTY: Various
# AFFECTED: 245
EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/4/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1001 Filbert Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 10
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/1/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
1460 Meetinghouse Road
Hartsville, PA 18974
COUNTY: Bucks
# AFFECTED: 58
EFFECTIVE DATES: beginning 5/10/23 and ending 60-74 days thereafter
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1000 River Road, Suite 100
Conshohocken, PA 19428
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 162
EFFECTIVE DATES: 7/14/23 (37 workers); 9/15/23 (125 workers)
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
730 Sullivan Road
Easton, PA 18042
COUNTY: Northampton
# AFFECTED: 194
EFFECTIVE DATES: 7/11/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
860 Nestle Way
Breinigsville, PA 18031
COUNTY: Lehigh
# AFFECTED: 260
EFFECTIVE DATES:
04/14 – 11 Employees
05/05 – 20 Employees
06/17 – 40 Employees
07/07 – 20 Employees
08/04 – 20 Employees
09/08 – 20 Employees
10/06 – 20 Employees
11/03 – 69 Employees
12/29 – 40 Employees
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
2798 New Butler Road
New Castle, PA 16101
COUNTY: Lawrence
# AFFECTED: 135
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/1/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
15 Stores within 9 Counties
COUNTIES:
Allegheny (4 locations)
Blair
Bucks (2 locations)
Dauphin
Delaware
Erie
Luzerne
Montgomery (3 locations)
York
# AFFECTED: 9,236 Nationwide; PA total pending verification
EFFECTIVE DATES:
Phase 1: 4/14
Phase 2: 5/13 – 5/27
Phase 3: 6/12 – 8/11
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
450 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 77
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1750 Power Plant Road
Homer City, PA 15748
COUNTY: Indiana
# AFFECTED: 129
EFFECTIVE DATES: 7/3/20223 - 10/16/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
71 Mall Road
Frackville, PA 17931
COUNTY: Schuylkill
# AFFECTED: 132
EFFECTIVE DATES: 6/25/2023 - 7/9/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
5A Mountainside Road
Temple, PA 19560
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 161
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
600 Boyce Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
112 Technology Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15275
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 312
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
100 Campus Drive
Grove City, PA 16127
COUNTY: Mercer
# AFFECTED: 185
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/30/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
9750 Commerce Circle
Kutztown, PA 19530
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 107
EFFECTIVE DATE: 7/31/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1128 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 47
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/13/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
67 Keystone Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901
COUNTY: Schuylkill
# AFFECTED: 112
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/19/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
40 Dauphin Drive
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
COUNTY: Cumberland
# AFFECTED: 522
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/3/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
3001 State Road
Croydon, PA 19021
COUNTY: Bucks
# AFFECTED: 72
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/25/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
10101 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19154
2101 Hornig Road, Philadelphia, PA 19116
COUNTY: Philadelphia
# AFFECTED: 203
EFFECTIVE DATE:
6/2/23 – 105 Employees
7/7/23 – 10 Employees
10/6/23 – 70 Employees
12/1/23 – 18 Employees
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
9141 Old Route 22
Bethel, PA 19507
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 124
EFFECTIVE DATE:
6/30/23 – 50 Employees
8/11/23 – 74 Employees
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closure
601 Allendale Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 18
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/2/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
3215 Commerce Center Boulevard
Bethlehem, PA 18015
COUNTY: Northampton
# AFFECTED: 597
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/2/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
220 Hickory Street
Warren, PA 16366
COUNTY: Warren
# AFFECTED: 23
EFFECTIVE DATE: 6/2/2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1838 Colonial Village Lane
Lancaster, PA 17601
COUNTY: Lancaster
# AFFECTED: 57
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: 2/28/23 - Ending: 12/31/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2323 Reach Road
Williamsport, PA 17701
COUNTY: Lycoming
# AFFECTED: 80
EFFECTIVE DATE:
Phase 1: 4/28/23 (67 employees)
Phase 2: 7/14/23 (9 employees)
Phase 3: 10/6/23 (4 employees)
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
595 Plant Road
New Florence, PA 15944
COUNTY: Westmoreland
# AFFECTED: 70
EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/16/23
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
Multiple locations in Allentown, Hazelton, Bethlehem, East Stroudsburg, Pottsville, Easton, Lehighton and Dickson City.
COUNTY: Lehigh and Surrounding Counties
# AFFECTED: 478
EFFECTIVE DATE: March 3, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
216 Greenfield Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
COUNTY: Lancaster
# AFFECTED: 276
EFFECTIVE DATE: March 31, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1375 Harrisburg Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
COUNTY: Lancaster
# AFFECTED: 380
EFFECTIVE DATE: March 31, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
2047 Kutztown Road
Reading, PA 19605
COUNTY: Berks
# AFFECTED: 104
EFFECTIVE DATE:
February 1, 2023 – 82 Employees
March 1, 2023 – 1 Employee
April 1, 2023 – 21 Employees
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1990 Wittington Place
Dallas, TX 75234 (Corporate Office)
COUNTY: Various Counties within the Commonwealth
# AFFECTED: 81 Total – 13 of which reside in PA
EFFECTIVE DATE: March 5, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1572 Roseytown Road
Greensburg, PA 15601
COUNTY: Westmoreland
# AFFECTED: 64
EFFECTIVE DATE:
1st Phase: 1/9/2023 (49 Employees)
2nd Phase: 7/31/2023 (15 Employees)
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
7010 Snowdrift Road #1
Allentown, PA 18106
COUNTY: Lehigh
# AFFECTED: 71
EFFECTIVE DATE: February 28, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Closing
1 West Elm Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
COUNTY: Montgomery
# AFFECTED: 43
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: March 15, 2023; Ending: October 2, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoffs
1001 East Waterfront Drive
Munhall, PA 15120
COUNTY: Allegheny
# AFFECTED: 114
EFFECTIVE DATE:
Phase 1: 1/11/23 (38 workers)
Phase 2: 2/10/23 (59 workers)
Phase 3: 3/31/23 (11 workers)
Phase 4: TBD (6 workers)
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff
1003 Broad Street, #101
Johnstown, PA 15906
COUNTY: Cambria
# AFFECTED: 206
EFFECTIVE DATE: Beginning: January 23, 2023; Ending: March 24, 2023
CLOSURE OR LAYOFF: Layoff