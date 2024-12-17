Skip to agency navigation
    Holly San Angelo, Director
    East Gate Center
    1010 North 7th Street, Room 318
    Harrisburg, PA 17102-1400
    (717) 783-4151

    Directions to District Offices and Hearing Sites
    View the PA Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication locations to retrieve Google Maps GPS directions.

    Judge ManagerJudges' Office
    Jeffrey Russell, Western District
    Suite 146 Cascade Galleria
    100 South Jefferson Street
    New Castle, PA 16101-3900
    (724) 656-3084    		Altoona
    Brookville
    Clearfield
    Erie
    Greensburg
    Johnstown
    New Castle
    Pittsburgh
    Uniontown
    Washington

    Robert J. Goduto, Central District

    1010 N. 7th Street, Rom 319

    Harrisburg, PA 17102

    (717) 783-4419

    Fee Review Hearing Office

    Harrisburg
    Pottsville
    Scranton
    Wilkes-Barre
    Williamsport

    Karen A. Wertheimer, Eastern District
    1242 Veterans Highway
    Bristol, PA 19007
    (215) 781-3274    		Allentown
    Bristol
    Lancaster
    Malvern
    Reading
    Todd Seelig, Southeastern District
    110 North 8th Street, Suite 401
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    (215) 560-2488    		Philadelphia
    Springfield
    Kelly Smith, Chief Counsel
    651 Boas Street, 10th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    (717) 787-4186    		Office of Chief Counsel