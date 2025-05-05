The Bureau of Workers' Compensation requires all Trading Partners to submit EDI transactions to the bureau using one of its approved EDI Transaction Partners. The bureau will verify that each EDI Transaction Partner is qualified to send and receive data utilizing the IAIABC EDI Release 3 format that meets the requirements set forth by the EDI Questionnaire, the Transaction Partner Testing Requirements document, and within the bureau's Claims EDI Implementation Guide. All requests to be added to the list of EDI Transaction Partners must include a completed copy of the EDI Questionnaire attesting to the ability to meet all Transaction Partner requirements.

The basic requirements for becoming an approved EDI Transaction Partner in Pennsylvania are:

Organization must be in the business of trading in EDI Claims Release 3 on behalf of others.

Organization must have experience trading in IAIABC Claims Release 3 format in other jurisdictions.

Organization must be able to supply a data feed in either flat or XML format (as specified by L&I).

Organization must provide an online portal option to allow small businesses to submit EDI data.

Organization must be an active IAIABC EDI member.

If, after testing, it is determined that a Transaction Partner cannot process data as required or has not maintained standards set forth in the Transaction Partner Testing Requirements document (such as maintaining at least a minimum 85 percent acceptance rate for SROIs and 90 percent acceptance rate for FROIs), Implementation Guide and Appendices, it may result in dismissal as an approved Transaction Partner. Any Transaction Partner dismissed from the list will have to re-apply through the standard process to again become an approved EDI Transaction Partner. All Transaction Partners agree to comply with testing time frames as outlined by the bureau.