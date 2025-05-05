Skip to agency navigation
    In the Matter of the Employes of Upper Darby Township
    PERA-U-20-268-E (PERA-R-18-200-E)
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough
    PF-C-25-6-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough & Thomas Scott
    PF-C-24-12-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of The Pennsylvania State University
    PERA-R-24-276-E
    (Order Directing the Submission of Eligibility List)

    Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of PA
    PF-C-24-101-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    PERA-C-24-252-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Bristol Borough Police Benevolent Association v. Bristol Borough
    PERA-U-24-245-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Joseph Stokes and Stephen Welsh v. Cecil Township
    PF-C-24-32-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Allegheny County
    PERA-U-24-245-W
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
    PERA-C-24-196-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    PF-C-24-47-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Etna Borough
    PF-R-25-14-W
    (Order Directing Submission of Eleigibility List)

    APSCUF v. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education
    PERA-C-24-200-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of County of Luzerne
    PERA-R-24-225-E
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    Sayre Area Education Association PSEA/NEA v. Sayre Area School District
    PERA-C-22-81-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Sayre Area Education Support Professional Association v. Sayre Area School District
    PERA-C-22-82-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

     

    Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough
    PF-C-24-71-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
    PERA-C-24-254-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Pennsylvania State Education Association
    PERA-M-24-171-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania SCI Benner Township
    PERA-C-24-64-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    PF-C-24-35-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Margarita Padin v. Philadelphia Housing Authority
    PERA-C-24-110-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    PF-C-24-23-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Teamsters Local Union 776 v. Adams County
    PERA-C-24-214-E
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    PF-C-24-51-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Keystone Central School District
    PERA-U-24-207-E
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    Falls Township Police Association v. Falls Township (Bucks)
    PF-C-23-68-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Camp Hill Borough Police Association v. Borough of Camp Hill
    PF-C-24-1-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    AFSCME DC 86 AFL-CIO v. Clinton County
    PERA-C-23-296-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Utility Workers Union of America Local Union No. 191 v. Wilkinsburg Penn Joint Water Authority
    PERA-C-23-296-W
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

     