In the Matter of the Employes of Upper Darby Township

PERA-U-20-268-E (PERA-R-18-200-E)

(Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough

PF-C-25-6-E

(Proposed Decision and Order)

Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough & Thomas Scott

PF-C-24-12-E

(Proposed Decision and Order)

In the Matter of the Employes of The Pennsylvania State University

PERA-R-24-276-E

(Order Directing the Submission of Eligibility List)

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of PA

PF-C-24-101-E

(Proposed Decision and Order)