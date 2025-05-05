American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, District Council 47, Local 2187 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-28-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order Of Police, Fort Pitt : Lodge No. 1 v. City Of Pittsburgh
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Rangers Association v. Commonwealth of PA
PF-C-25-3-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
The Lower Moreland Township Police Benevolent Association v. Lower Moreland Township
PF-C-24-100-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Clearfield Area Education Association v. Clearfield Area School District
PERA-C-25-39-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In The Matter Of The Employes Of Red Rose Transit Authority
PERA-D-25-127-E
(Order Directing the Submission of Eligibility List)
In the Matter of the Employes of Upper Darby Township
PERA-U-20-268-E (PERA-R-18-200-E)
(Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)
Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough
PF-C-25-6-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough & Thomas Scott
PF-C-24-12-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of The Pennsylvania State University
PERA-R-24-276-E
(Order Directing the Submission of Eligibility List)
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth of PA
PF-C-24-101-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-24-252-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Bristol Borough Police Benevolent Association v. Bristol Borough
PERA-U-24-245-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Joseph Stokes and Stephen Welsh v. Cecil Township
PF-C-24-32-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Allegheny County
PERA-U-24-245-W
(Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-24-196-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-47-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Etna Borough
PF-R-25-14-W
(Order Directing Submission of Eleigibility List)
APSCUF v. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education
PERA-C-24-200-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of County of Luzerne
PERA-R-24-225-E
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
Sayre Area Education Association PSEA/NEA v. Sayre Area School District
PERA-C-22-81-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Sayre Area Education Support Professional Association v. Sayre Area School District
PERA-C-22-82-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association v. Jenkintown Borough
PF-C-24-71-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-24-254-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Pennsylvania State Education Association
PERA-M-24-171-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania SCI Benner Township
PERA-C-24-64-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-35-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Margarita Padin v. Philadelphia Housing Authority
PERA-C-24-110-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-23-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Teamsters Local Union 776 v. Adams County
PERA-C-24-214-E
(Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-51-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Keystone Central School District
PERA-U-24-207-E
(Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)
Falls Township Police Association v. Falls Township (Bucks)
PF-C-23-68-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. County of Allegheny
PERA-C-22-142-W
(Second Proposed Decision and Order)
Temple University Graduate Students Association AFT Local 6290 v. Temple University
PERA-C-24-119-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Camp Hill Borough Police Association v. Borough of Camp Hill
PF-C-24-1-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
AFSCME DC 86 AFL-CIO v. Clinton County
PERA-C-23-296-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Utility Workers Union of America Local Union No. 191 v. Wilkinsburg Penn Joint Water Authority
PERA-C-23-296-W
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)