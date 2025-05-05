Skip to agency navigation
    News Release Regarding Fact-Finder's Report

    Northumberland County
    and
    AFSCME DC 86, Local #2016
    PERA-F-25-117-E

    NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

    From:COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
    PENNSYLVANIA LABOR RELATIONS BOARD
    Date:August 6, 2025
    Contact:Nathan F. Bortner, Board Secretary
    717-787-1091
    nbortner@pa.gov
    Subject:Notice of Fact-Finder's Report

    Section 802(2) of the Public Employe Relations Act provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance. 

    Fact-Finder Barbara Lichtman issued a report in the matter of the employees of Northumberland County.

    The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been accepted by AFSCME DC 86 Local 2016 and rejected by Northumberland County.

    The Public Employe Relations Act provides in Section 802(3) that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact-finder.

    The complete text of the fact-finder's report is available here.