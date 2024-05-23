Labor Law Compliance

Statistics and Collections
The following chart represents historical data of Labor Standards collections from 1994 through 2022.
Updated December 20, 2022
This represents wages returned to workers under the Wage Payment Collection Law and the Minimum Wage Act.
Year
Money Collected
1994
$171,837.00
1995
$660,423.00
1996
$891,225.00
1997
$1,489,256.00
1998
$1,650,743.00
1999
$1,564,918.00
2000
$1,361,141.00
2001
$1,569,082.83
2002
$1,476,747.09
2003
$2,474,889.79
2004
$2,484,849.64
2005
$2,552,031.65
2006
$4,007,338.29
2007
$2,749,627.67
2008
$3,362,538.55
2009
$3,121,945.14
2010
$4,816,888.54
2011
$3,456,771.48
2012
$2,345,013.40
2013
$2,949,484.72
2014
$3,877,925.81
2015
$3,877,925.81
2016
$4,688,576.74
2017
$2,530,600.45
2018
$3,249,465.17
2019
$4,045,227.69
2020
$2,448,455.48
2021
$2,605,470.51
2022
|$7,448,921.07