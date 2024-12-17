The members represent industry sectors that participate in the various aspects relating to the building - including building component design, construction, building code enforcement, and local government representation.

The Council is charged with making recommendations to the Governor, the General Assembly, and Labor & Industry regarding proposed changes to the PCCA. The Council is also charged with reviewing the most recent triennial building code updates published by the International Code Council (ICC). The PCCA requires the Council to submit a report to Labor & Industry's Secretary within a prescribed timeline, specifying the updates to be adopted as part of Pennsylvania’s UCC.

The council is required to review the applicable triennial code revisions to the following International Codes adopted as the UCC: