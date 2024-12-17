Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Name of Lead certified Inspector/Risk Assessor:

    Eric Oldroyd

    Lead Certification Number: 057483
    Holds Certification as a(n): Inspector & Risk Assessor
    Employer: B.E. Environmental Group, 439 Main St, New Eagle, PA 15607

    point of contact

    Eric Oldroyd

    Phone: 724-900-9753
    Email: eric@be-envgroup.com

    Counties Served by Lead Inspector

    Intends to conduct lead-based paint inspections/risk assessments in each county that is checked below:

    Adams Clinton Lackawanna Pike 
    AlleghenyColumbia Lancaster Potter 
    ArmstrongCrawfordLawrenceSchuylkill 
    BeaverCumberland Lebanon Snyder 
    BedfordDauphin Lehigh Somerset
    Berks Delaware Luzerne Sullivan 
    BlairElk Lycoming Susquehanna 
    Bradford ErieMcKean Tioga 
    Bucks FayetteMercerUnion 
    Butler Forest MifflinVenango
    CambriaFranklin Monroe Warren 
    Cameron Fulton Montgomery Washington
    Carbon GreeneMontour Wayne 
    CentreHuntingdonNorthampton Westmoreland
    Chester IndianaNorthumberland Wyoming 
    ClarionJeffersonPerry York 
    ClearfieldJuniata Philadelphia   