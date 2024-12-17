Skip to agency navigation
    Name of Lead certified Inspector/Risk Assessor:

    Billie Jo Oldroyd

    Lead Certification Number: 005593
    Holds Certification as a(n): Risk Assessor
    Employer: BEcon Lead Paint Inspection Services, 439 Main St, New Eagle, PA 15607

    point of contact

    Billie Jo Oldroyd

    Phone: 412-509-3732
    Email: billie@be-lpinspections.com

    Counties Served by Lead Inspector

    Intends to conduct lead-based paint inspections/risk assessments in each county that is checked below:

    Adams Clinton Lackawanna Pike 
    Allegheny
    		Columbia Lancaster Potter 
    Armstrong
    		Crawford
    		Lawrence
    		Schuylkill 
    Beaver
    		Cumberland Lebanon Snyder 
    Bedford
    		Dauphin Lehigh Somerset
    Berks Delaware Luzerne Sullivan 
    Blair
    		Elk Lycoming Susquehanna 
    Bradford Erie
    		McKean Tioga 
    Bucks Fayette
    		Mercer
    		Union 
    Butler Forest Mifflin
    		Venango
    Cambria
    		Franklin Monroe Warren 
    Cameron Fulton Montgomery Washington
    Carbon Greene
    		Montour Wayne 
    Centre
    		Huntingdon
    		Northampton Westmoreland
    Chester Indiana
    		Northumberland Wyoming 
    Clarion
    		Jefferson
    		Perry York 
    Clearfield
    		Juniata Philadelphia   