    Name of Asbestos certified Inspector/Management Planner:

    Luke Hinderliter

    Asbestos Certification Number: 066710
    Holds Certification as a(n): Building Inspector
    Employer: The EADS Group., 15392 Route 322, Clarion, PA 16214

    point of contact

    Luke Hinderliter

    Phone: 814-764-5050 ext 231
    Email: lhinderliter@eadsgroup.com

    Counties Served by Asbestos Inspector

    Intends to conduct/prepare asbestos Inspections/Management Plans in each county that is checked below.

    Adams Clinton Lackawanna Pike 
    Allegheny
    		Columbia Lancaster Potter 
    ArmstrongCrawford Lawrence Schuylkill 
    Beaver Cumberland Lebanon Snyder 
    Bedford Dauphin Lehigh Somerset 
    Berks Delaware Luzerne Sullivan 
    Blair ElkLycoming Susquehanna 
    Bradford Erie McKean Tioga 
    Bucks Fayette MercerUnion 
    ButlerForestMifflin Venango
    CambriaFranklin Monroe Warren 
    Cameron Fulton Montgomery Washington 
    Carbon Greene Montour Wayne 
    Centre Huntingdon Northampton Westmoreland 
    Chester IndianaNorthumberland Wyoming 
    ClarionJeffersonPerry York 
    ClearfieldJuniata Philadelphia   