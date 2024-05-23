Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Early Childhood Education Program

    The Early Childhood Education diploma program provides instruction in fundamental, entry-level skills based on a set of nationally recognized competency standards that guide early childhood professionals toward becoming qualified educators of young children.

    Course Requirements

    1,425 hours, 3 terms, 12 months, 45 credit hours
    Maximum class size: 10

    For descriptions of each course needed to complete this program:

    Course Descriptions

    Entrance Requirements Needed Prior to Admission

    • High school diploma or GED
    • Pass a criminal background check
    • Documentation of physical examination within previous year
    • Negative two step test for tuberculosis
    • Drug screening as needed

    Instructional Equipment

    Includes, but is not limited to:

    • Computers
    • Diaper changing station
    • Age appropriate indoor and outdoor furniture used to create learning centers

    Employment Opportunities

    Graduates will be qualified for entry-level employment in positions such as:

    • Childcare Aide
    • Special Education Aide
    • Paraprofessional
    • Early Head Start Teacher
    • Pre-K Counts Teacher Assistant
    • Early Head Start Home Visitor
    • Head Start Assistant Teacher

    Certification

    • Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential

    Term I

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

    RS-01

    		Business Communications

    3

    RS-02

    		Personal Finance

    3

    BE-11

    		Microsoft Office Suite

    3

     

    		Intro to Early Childhood Programs

    3

     Health and Safety in Early Childhood Programs3

     

    		Childhood Development/Developmentally Appropriate Practice

    3

    Term Total: 18   

     

    Term II

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

     

    		Social/Emotional Development and Positive Guidance

    4

     

    		Using Assessment to Plan Effective Curriculum

    4

     

    		Early Childhood Education Practicum 1

    6

    Term Total: 14

     

    Term III

    Course Code

    Course Description

    Credits

     

    		Early Childhood Education Practicum 2

    10

     

    		Early Childhood Capstone

    3

    Term Total: 13   

     