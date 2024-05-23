Skills Trade Programs

Automotive Technology
In state-of-the-art labs, put your troubleshooting talents to the test. Engage yourself in real-life diagnostic situations. Using the latest software, test and diagnose automobile issues. When you're finished, you'll have the advanced competence required for a high-demand profession in automotive technology.
1,350 hours | 3 terms: 12 months
Welding Technology
Are you interested in a hands-on career with a rewarding job that involves restoring and making items that people require daily? CTI has a place for you whether you're starting a new career or seeking to learn a new type of welding.
1,350 hours | 3 terms: 12 months