    ​​Get a Career-Ready Healthcare Education

    Many essential roles help keep our healthcare system running. From working alongside doctors to working behind the scenes in coding and billing, the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) offers a flexible and affordable approach to allow you to get your career-ready education quickly.

    Medical Office Assistant Associate in Specialized Business (ASB)

    As a medical office assistant, you will be prepared for clerical positions in hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, physicians’ offices, social services agencies, health departments and insurance companies. Many have also found employment with government agencies and companies with medical facilities.

    1,504 hours | 4 terms: 16 months

    Medical Office Assistant Associate in Specialized Business (ASB) Program

    Nurse Aide

    Become part of assisting people under a nurse's care and play a vital role in hospitals and health care facilities.

    348 hours | 1 term: 4 months

    Nurse Aide Program

    Build the Skillset to Level Up

    Earn your certificate to help you build the future you want. If you are ready to take the next step on your new skills-based education journey, CTI is prepared to help.

    CTI at HGAC Resources

    Ready to take the next step? Our counselors can help you set your education goals and walk you through the application process to get your CTI education.

    Our counselors can help you understand federal aid applications and answer questions you have about your tuition. *Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

    CTI at HGAC is here to support you when it comes time to enter the job market. Get advice on your resume, interview training, and more with our career services team.

