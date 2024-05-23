Course Requirements
More than six hours of behind-the-wheel training may be needed as determined by the instructor
Eligibility Requirements
- High School diploma
- GED certificate
- High school transcript indicating graduation
The Driver Education program offers the opportunity to acquire a valid Pennsylvania driver's license. It aims to provide students with the skills, confidence and attitude to safely participate in the highway transportation system. In addition to learning how to drive, students learn of risks associated with driving and how to manage those risks.
