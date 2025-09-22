Harrisburg, PA — As Halloween attractions open their doors this season, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding haunted attraction operators they must comply with all provisions of the Child Labor Act and applicable other protections when employing performers or volunteers under the age of 18. L&I is also encouraging parents of child performers to talk with their children about their experiences at work to ensure they feel safe and are being treated properly.

L&I takes numerous steps to ensure that the health, safety, and welfare requirements for child performers are being met at haunted attractions, with enforcement measures including but not limited to:

attraction site visits throughout the season;

check-ins with performers, focused on proper training and safety protocols; and

discussions with performers’ parents about safety and work environment conditions.

Employers who fail to meet the standards of the Child Labor Act, including by not providing a safe working environment, will have performers’ permits revoked.

“Many young people use the festive season to gain work experience in a fun environment. However, neither entertainment nor work experience should come at the expense of healthy, safe, and fair working conditions for child performers,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Employers of Halloween attractions must follow Pennsylvania’s enhanced protections for child performers. To the parents and young performers, know that L&I is a resource if something does not feel right, and that there is recourse when employers operate unlawfully.”

Child Entertainment Permits

Children working as performers or volunteers are afforded special protections under state law, such as required breaks. Employers of child performers must apply for entertainment permits on behalf of each child performer, including those who perform live at Halloween-themed attractions. L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) approves permits that meet the requirements of the Act.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act, enforced by BLLC, protects the health, safety, and welfare of minors employed in the Commonwealth by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, restricting the hours of work, and regulating work conditions, among other things.

Each year, BLLC issues approximately 1,500 entertainment permits. The permits require information about the child’s employment arrangement and a parent or guardian’s signature. BLLC does not approve permits for performances that are potentially dangerous or hazardous to the child’s well-being.

Penalties for Violations

Violations of the Child Labor Act may be punishable by either criminal penalties or administrative fines up to $5,000.

How to Apply and Report

Employers should submit applications to BLLC before the minor’s first performance or rehearsal. A school official must complete the section applicable to performing or rehearsing during school hours. Applications can be submitted by mail to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (651 Boas Street, Room 1301, Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750) or by email at ra-lislmr-ent_apps@pa.gov. Employers are also welcome to email their questions to ra-lislmr-ent_apps@pa.gov or call 800-932-0665.

The BLLC responds to all complaints filed by members of the public who suspect violations of the Child Labor Act and other Pennsylvania labor laws. Complaints can be submitted on L&I’s website here: online submission form.

Since the start of Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration, L&I has prioritized protecting workers’ rights, returning over $8.94 million in unpaid wages to workers across the Commonwealth through the enforcement of state labor laws. While this commitment has ensured that 6,445 workers were paid the wages they earned, it has also safeguarded the rights of over 6.2 million working Pennsylvanians while fostering a level playing field for businesses that comply with Pennsylvania’s labor laws.

