Shapiro Administration Launches Training Series to Address Workforce Impacts of Opioid Crisis

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the launch of the “Recovery Coach Workforce Education Series,” a partnership with the Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PERU) at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, to address workforce challenges stemming from the opioid crisis.

The comprehensive five-part virtual training series is designed for care coordinators and professionals working in treatment and recovery services. The program will prepare participants with evidence-based strategies to integrate employment services into the recovery process.

This initiative is part of L&I's broader strategy to address the opioid crisis's impact on Pennsylvania's workforce, which includes developing the healthcare workforce, providing employment support at different stages of recovery, and helping employers support those in recovery.

"The opioid crisis has had a profound impact on our workforce, and it's crucial that we approach this challenge holistically through programs like the Recovery Coach Workforce Education Series,” said Nancy A. Walker, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. “By empowering care coordinators and recovery professionals with the tools to guide their clients toward meaningful employment, we're not just addressing immediate workforce needs – we're contributing to long-term recovery success and building stronger, more resilient communities across Pennsylvania."

The training series will primarily target Pennsylvania's 45 Centers of Excellence (CoEs), hubs for opioid treatment across the state and other community recovery centers. This initiative builds on existing partnerships with the PA Department of Human Services and uses federal funding from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Statewide Set-Aside funds to address the Opioid Crisis.

“The Shapiro Administration is taking a multidisciplinary approach to the opioid crisis and this partnership is another example of that,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “We are looking forward to seeing the results of this new partnership the Department of Labor and Industry has forged as it will address the critical work of stigma reduction in the workplace head on.”

Interested individuals can register here and courses will begin in December, running through April 2025.

This series is 100% supported with federal WIOA funding in the amount of $150,000.

