    Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate Remains At 3.9 Percent in May, Total Nonfarm Jobs Set 13th Straight Record High

    June 20, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2025. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.9 percent in May. The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate which was also unchanged over the month at 4.2 percent.  

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point above the May 2024 level of 3.6 percent, mirroring the US rate increase from last May.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 over the month to 6,545,000 in May. Employment, down 6,000 from April, drove the decline while unemployment rose 2,000 over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 2,000 over the month to 6,223,400 in May, the 13th consecutive record high. Jobs increased from April in four of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement was in leisure & hospitality, which added 2,500 jobs over the month. Leisure & hospitality and other services rose to record high levels in May.

    Over the year, jobs were up 89,200 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+46,300) had the largest volume increase since May 2024.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookX, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. May 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     MayAprilMayApril 2025May 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5456,5496,594-4-0.1%-49-0.7%
    Employment6,2876,2936,357-6-0.1%-70-1.1%
    Unemployment25825623620.8%229.3%
    Rate3.93.93.60.0----0.3----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force170,510171,135167,799-625-0.4%2,7111.6%
    Employment163,273163,969161,164-696-0.4%2,1091.3%
    Unemployment7,2377,1666,635711.0%6029.1%
    Rate4.24.24.00.0----0.2----
            
            
    Note: June 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 18th, 2025.

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     MayAprilMayApril 2025May 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,223.46,221.46,134.22.00.0%89.21.5%
            
    Goods Producing Industries840.8842.4844.6-1.6-0.2%-3.8-0.4%
      Mining & Logging21.421.621.7-0.2-0.9%-0.3-1.4%
      Construction258.9259.2259.1-0.3-0.1%-0.2-0.1%
      Manufacturing560.5561.6563.8-1.1-0.2%-3.3-0.6%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,382.65,379.05,289.63.60.1%93.01.8%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,140.21,141.81,138.3-1.6-0.1%1.90.2%
      Information89.389.391.30.00.0%-2.0-2.2%
      Financial Activities342.3341.7339.70.60.2%2.60.8%
      Professional & Business Services846.3844.8836.31.50.2%10.01.2%
      Education & Health Services1,401.91,402.41,355.6-0.50.0%46.33.4%
      Leisure & Hospitality585.2582.7569.72.50.4%15.52.7%
      Other Services272.9270.9260.62.00.7%12.34.7%
      Government704.5705.4698.1-0.9-0.1%6.40.9%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: June 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 18th, 2025.  

