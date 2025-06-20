Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2025.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.9 percent in May. The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate which was also unchanged over the month at 4.2 percent.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point above the May 2024 level of 3.6 percent, mirroring the US rate increase from last May.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 over the month to 6,545,000 in May. Employment, down 6,000 from April, drove the decline while unemployment rose 2,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 2,000 over the month to 6,223,400 in May, the 13th consecutive record high. Jobs increased from April in four of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement was in leisure & hospitality, which added 2,500 jobs over the month. Leisure & hospitality and other services rose to record high levels in May.

Over the year, jobs were up 89,200 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+46,300) had the largest volume increase since May 2024.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. May 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from May April May April 2025 May 2024 2025 2025 2024 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,545 6,549 6,594 -4 -0.1% -49 -0.7% Employment 6,287 6,293 6,357 -6 -0.1% -70 -1.1% Unemployment 258 256 236 2 0.8% 22 9.3% Rate 3.9 3.9 3.6 0.0 ---- 0.3 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 170,510 171,135 167,799 -625 -0.4% 2,711 1.6% Employment 163,273 163,969 161,164 -696 -0.4% 2,109 1.3% Unemployment 7,237 7,166 6,635 71 1.0% 602 9.1% Rate 4.2 4.2 4.0 0.0 ---- 0.2 ---- Note: June 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 18th, 2025.