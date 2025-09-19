Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2025.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.0 percent in August. The U.S. unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a point over the month to 4.3 percent, marking the 28th consecutive month Pennsylvania’s rate was at or below the national average.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point above the August 2024 level of 3.6 percent, while the US rate was up one-tenth of a point from last August.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 7,000 over the month to 6,530,000 in August. Employment, down 7,000 from July, drove the decline while unemployment was unchanged over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 12,200 over the month to 6,249,100 in August, the 16th consecutive month at a record high. Jobs increased from July in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume movement was in education & health services, up 3,700 over the month to a record high. Over the year, jobs were up 101,200 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+52,200) had the largest volume increase from August 2024.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

