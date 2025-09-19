Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate Remains 4.0 Percent in August, Marking 28th Month in a Row at or Below National Average

    Total nonfarm jobs at 16th consecutive record high

    September 19, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2025. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.0 percent in August. The U.S. unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a point over the month to 4.3 percent, marking the 28th consecutive month Pennsylvania’s rate was at or below the national average.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point above the August 2024 level of 3.6 percent, while the US rate was up one-tenth of a point from last August.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 7,000 over the month to 6,530,000 in August. Employment, down 7,000 from July, drove the decline while unemployment was unchanged over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 12,200 over the month to 6,249,100 in August, the 16th consecutive month at a record high. Jobs increased from July in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume movement was in education & health services, up 3,700 over the month to a record high. Over the year, jobs were up 101,200 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+52,200) had the largest volume increase from August 2024.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookX, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

     

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     AugustJulyAugustJuly 2025August 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5306,5376,560-7-0.1%-30-0.5%
    Employment6,2676,2746,322-7-0.1%-55-0.9%
    Unemployment26326323800.0%2510.5%
    Rate4.04.03.60.0----0.4----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force170,778170,342168,4964360.3%2,2821.4%
    Employment163,394163,106161,4252880.2%1,9691.2%
    Unemployment7,3847,2367,0711482.0%3134.4%
    Rate4.34.24.20.1----0.1----
            
            
     
    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     AugustJulyAugustJuly 2025August 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,249.16,236.96,147.912.20.2%101.21.6%
            
    Goods Producing Industries845.1844.5843.40.60.1%1.70.2%
      Mining & Logging21.421.621.5-0.2-0.9%-0.1-0.5%
      Construction259.7260.5259.3-0.8-0.3%0.40.2%
      Manufacturing564.0562.4562.61.60.3%1.40.2%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,404.05,392.45,304.511.60.2%99.51.9%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,145.41,142.51,140.62.90.3%4.80.4%
      Information89.389.690.1-0.3-0.3%-0.8-0.9%
      Financial Activities345.2345.8339.0-0.6-0.2%6.21.8%
      Professional & Business Services844.5843.6834.20.90.1%10.31.2%
      Education & Health Services1,417.91,414.21,365.73.70.3%52.23.8%
      Leisure & Hospitality584.9582.9567.32.00.3%17.63.1%
      Other Services270.7270.4263.30.30.1%7.42.8%
      Government706.1703.4704.32.70.4%1.80.3%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: September 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on October 17th, 2025.  

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media