    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in October

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remains well below the national average.

    November 15, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2024. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in October. This was the 13th consecutive month with an identical rate – the longest streak on record (back to 1976). The commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which was also unchanged from its September level at 4.1%. 

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched its October 2023 level of 3.4%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 25,000 over the month to 6,531,000 in October. Resident employment (-26,000) drove the labor force decline.  

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 1,400 over the month from September’s record high to 6,204,700 in October. Jobs increased from September in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a decline of 4,500 in professional & business services. Leisure & hospitality and other services reached record high job levels in October.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 97,800 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+51,300) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.  

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. October 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics   
    Seasonally Adjusted   
    (in thousands)   
        Change fromChange from   
     OctoberSeptemberOctoberSeptember 2024October 2023   
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent   
    PA          
    Civilian Labor Force6,5316,5566,537-25-0.4%-6-0.1%   
    Employment6,3086,3346,317-26-0.4%-9-0.1%   
    Unemployment22322222110.5%20.9%   
    Rate3.43.43.40.0----0.0----   
               
    U.S.          
    Civilian Labor Force168,479168,699167,723-220-0.1%7560.5%   
    Employment161,496161,864161,280-368-0.2%2160.1%   
    Unemployment6,9846,8346,4431502.2%5418.4%   
    Rate4.14.13.80.0----0.3----   
               
               
    Note: November 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on December 20th, 2024.  

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     OctoberSeptemberOctoberSeptember 2024October 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,204.76,206.16,106.9-1.40.0%97.81.6%
            
    Goods Producing Industries845.0846.5843.7-1.5-0.2%1.30.2%
      Mining & Logging23.023.222.5-0.2-0.9%0.52.2%
      Construction258.5258.1258.60.40.2%-0.10.0%
      Manufacturing563.5565.2562.6-1.7-0.3%0.90.2%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,359.75,359.65,263.20.10.0%96.51.8%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,145.11,143.91,140.01.20.1%5.10.4%
      Information92.291.692.50.60.7%-0.3-0.3%
      Financial Activities343.0342.9340.40.10.0%2.60.8%
      Professional & Business Services836.4840.9837.3-4.5-0.5%-0.9-0.1%
      Education & Health Services1,384.61,385.01,333.3-0.40.0%51.33.8%
      Leisure & Hospitality592.4590.9566.71.50.3%25.74.5%
      Other Services265.7264.7259.51.00.4%6.22.4%
      Government700.3699.7693.50.60.1%6.81.0%
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: November 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on December 20th, 2024. 
            

