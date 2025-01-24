Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 3.6 Percent in December, Remains Well Under National Rate

    Total nonfarm jobs set record high for 17th consecutive month.

    January 24, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for December 2024. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.6 percent in December. Still, the Commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, which was down one-tenth of a point from its November level. 

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above the December 2023 level of 3.4 percent, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 17,000 over the month to 6,490,000 in December. Resident employment (-23,000) drove the decline while unemployment (+6,000) rose over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 13,700 over the month to a record high 6,229,800 in December. Jobs increased from November in 10 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 5,300 in education & health services. Education & health services, leisure & hospitality, and other services reached record high job levels in December.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 114,700 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+51,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookX, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. December 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     DecemberNovemberDecemberNovember 2024December 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,4906,5076,538-17-0.3%-48-0.7%
    Employment6,2576,2806,317-23-0.4%-60-0.9%
    Unemployment23322722162.6%125.4%
    Rate3.63.53.40.1----0.2----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force168,547168,304167,4392430.1%1,1080.7%
    Employment161,661161,183161,1244780.3%5370.3%
    Unemployment6,8867,1216,315-235-3.3%5719.0%
    Rate4.14.23.8-0.1----0.3----
            
     
     
    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     DecemberNovemberDecemberNovember 2024December 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,229.86,216.16,115.113.70.2%114.71.9%
            
    Goods Producing Industries847.4847.0844.80.40.0%2.60.3%
      Mining & Logging24.023.722.70.31.3%1.35.7%
      Construction261.1260.6256.70.50.2%4.41.7%
      Manufacturing562.3562.7565.4-0.4-0.1%-3.1-0.5%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,382.45,369.15,270.313.30.2%112.12.1%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,146.01,143.81,135.82.20.2%10.20.9%
      Information91.491.392.00.10.1%-0.6-0.7%
      Financial Activities343.6343.5341.80.10.0%1.80.5%
      Professional & Business Services839.9838.4837.91.50.2%2.00.2%
      Education & Health Services1,393.71,388.41,342.15.30.4%51.63.8%
      Leisure & Hospitality597.6594.8567.02.80.5%30.65.4%
      Other Services266.4265.7259.10.70.3%7.32.8%
      Government703.8703.2694.60.60.1%9.21.3%
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
    Note: January 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on March 14th, 2025. 

