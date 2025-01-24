Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 3.6 Percent in December, Remains Well Under National Rate

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for December 2024.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.6 percent in December. Still, the Commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, which was down one-tenth of a point from its November level.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above the December 2023 level of 3.4 percent, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 17,000 over the month to 6,490,000 in December. Resident employment (-23,000) drove the decline while unemployment (+6,000) rose over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 13,700 over the month to a record high 6,229,800 in December. Jobs increased from November in 10 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 5,300 in education & health services. Education & health services, leisure & hospitality, and other services reached record high job levels in December.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 114,700 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+51,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. December 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

# # #