Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 3.6 Percent in December, Remains Well Under National Rate

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for December 2024.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.6 percent in December. Still, the Commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, which was down one-tenth of a point from its November level.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above the December 2023 level of 3.4 percent, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 17,000 over the month to 6,490,000 in December. Resident employment (-23,000) drove the decline while unemployment (+6,000) rose over the month.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 13,700 over the month to a record high 6,229,800 in December. Jobs increased from November in 10 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 5,300 in education & health services. Education & health services, leisure & hospitality, and other services reached record high job levels in December.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 114,700 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+51,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. December 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|December
|November
|December
|November 2024
|December 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,490
|6,507
|6,538
|-17
|-0.3%
|-48
|-0.7%
|Employment
|6,257
|6,280
|6,317
|-23
|-0.4%
|-60
|-0.9%
|Unemployment
|233
|227
|221
|6
|2.6%
|12
|5.4%
|Rate
|3.6
|3.5
|3.4
|0.1
|----
|0.2
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|168,547
|168,304
|167,439
|243
|0.1%
|1,108
|0.7%
|Employment
|161,661
|161,183
|161,124
|478
|0.3%
|537
|0.3%
|Unemployment
|6,886
|7,121
|6,315
|-235
|-3.3%
|571
|9.0%
|Rate
|4.1
|4.2
|3.8
|-0.1
|----
|0.3
|----
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|December
|November
|December
|November 2024
|December 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,229.8
|6,216.1
|6,115.1
|13.7
|0.2%
|114.7
|1.9%
|Goods Producing Industries
|847.4
|847.0
|844.8
|0.4
|0.0%
|2.6
|0.3%
|Mining & Logging
|24.0
|23.7
|22.7
|0.3
|1.3%
|1.3
|5.7%
|Construction
|261.1
|260.6
|256.7
|0.5
|0.2%
|4.4
|1.7%
|Manufacturing
|562.3
|562.7
|565.4
|-0.4
|-0.1%
|-3.1
|-0.5%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,382.4
|5,369.1
|5,270.3
|13.3
|0.2%
|112.1
|2.1%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,146.0
|1,143.8
|1,135.8
|2.2
|0.2%
|10.2
|0.9%
|Information
|91.4
|91.3
|92.0
|0.1
|0.1%
|-0.6
|-0.7%
|Financial Activities
|343.6
|343.5
|341.8
|0.1
|0.0%
|1.8
|0.5%
|Professional & Business Services
|839.9
|838.4
|837.9
|1.5
|0.2%
|2.0
|0.2%
|Education & Health Services
|1,393.7
|1,388.4
|1,342.1
|5.3
|0.4%
|51.6
|3.8%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|597.6
|594.8
|567.0
|2.8
|0.5%
|30.6
|5.4%
|Other Services
|266.4
|265.7
|259.1
|0.7
|0.3%
|7.3
|2.8%
|Government
|703.8
|703.2
|694.6
|0.6
|0.1%
|9.2
|1.3%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
|Note: January 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on March 14th, 2025.