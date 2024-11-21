In First Two Years, Shapiro Administration Reduces Call Wait Time for Unemployment Compensation Help by 75%, Invests Millions to Strengthen System for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has made great strides toward improving the efficiency of Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system, ensuring it is now more accessible and supportive than ever for Pennsylvanians experiencing job loss. Through collaborations with community-based organizations, enhanced technology, and increased funding, the Shapiro Administration continues its commitment to breaking down barriers to access and delivering timely benefits to eligible Pennsylvanians.

“Even during historically low unemployment, Pennsylvanians need a reliable safety net in the event of unexpected job loss,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “We’ve prioritized efficient customer service and quicker turnaround times, ensuring families and communities have the resources and – perhaps most importantly – the timely assistance to recover faster. In 2024, we achieved significant milestones, and we’re committed to building on this progress.”

L&I’s success in making the UC system more efficient and accessible for Pennsylvanians comes as Governor Josh Shapiro this week established a permitting “fast track” initiative for major economic development and infrastructure projects that will create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth. Fast Track builds on the work the Governor has done during his first two years in office to make state government more efficient and responsive to Pennsylvanians.

ENHANCED UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION SERVICES

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system has undergone transformative improvements to better serve claimants and streamline processes, including:

Reduced Wait Times: Last year, more than 380 additional UC interviewers were hired to enhance customer service at UC service centers. This expansion significantly reduced wait times for phone assistance, improving overall satisfaction. In 2023, claimants on average needed to call 11.4 times before reaching a representative. This number has significantly decreased, with claimants now averaging only 2.8 attempts, representing a 75% improvement. Average call waiting times have also been reduced dramatically. In 2023, the average call wait time was 45 minutes, while through October 2024 they have reduced to 27 minutes.

New OVR Help Desk: In February 2024, L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) launched a dedicated Help Desk staffed by 50 individuals with disabilities – including veterans – to provide employment services and support to fellow Pennsylvanians with disabilities. Since the inception of the OVR Help Desk, these specialists have assisted 41,987 claimants with routine technical questions like password resets and uploading documents.

Local Support Opportunities: The Shapiro Administration has also strengthened access to Pennsylvania's UC system by partnering with community-based organizations funded through the U.S. Department of Labor's Navigator grants. With more than $2.5 million distributed among seven organizations, these grants target underserved populations, including rural workers, immigrants, and those with limited-English proficiency. This investment addresses barriers such as limited broadband access and technical skills, helping Pennsylvanians learn about, apply for, and maintain their UC benefits.

Historic Investments in Technology and Support Services: Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget allocated $68 million through the Service Improvement and Infrastructure Fund (SIIF) to increase overall staff support and strengthen UC services and infrastructure.

Verification Made Easy: Earlier this year, with grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor, L&I installed ID.me kiosks at all PA CareerLink® locations. The new kiosks are designed to enhance and improve the accessibility of the identity verification process, which claimants can still complete from their home computer or mobile phone should they choose to do so. For most claimants, the self-service identity verification options take fewer than 10 minutes to complete.

Reopen Process: In 2023, L&I implemented an abbreviated process to reopen a claim which reduced the process from about one hour to only 5–15 minutes. Previously, the reopen process progressed in the same way as the initial claim process. Now, if claimants don't have changes to any of their previously provided information, they can skip ahead directly to the Employment History section.

NEW FEATURES FOR A MODERNIZED UC EXPERIENCE

The Shapiro Administration has introduced cutting-edge tools to create a more accessible, fraud-resistant, and user-friendly UC system, including:

Improved Communication Tools: Since May 2023, most UC-related emails are answered within 24 hours, demonstrating a strong commitment to timely assistance. Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, L&I has responded to more than 535,000 emails. Additionally, since January 2023, the UC Chat feature provided 136,982 claimants live support during business hours within less than two minutes.

Integrity Data Hub: Implemented in 2023, this multi-state data system—funded by the U.S. Department of Labor and managed by the National Association of State Workforce Agencies—enhances fraud prevention. By comparing UC claims data across multiple datasets, it helps detect and prevent both eligibility and identity fraud.

Status Tracker: The UC online system now features an upgraded status tracker, offering claimants an easy-to-read panel showing where their claim stands. A built-in reminder prompts claimants to register for employment-search services via PA CareerLink® within 30 days, a one-time requirement under Pennsylvania law.

UC CONNECT PROGRAM: IN-PERSON SUPPORT ACROSS PENNSYLVANIA

The UC Connect program continues to expand, bringing in-person assistance to Pennsylvania CareerLink® locations statewide. This innovative initiative bridges the gap for individuals facing technology or language barriers, providing personalized support for filing claims, understanding benefits, and resolving issues.

In 2024 alone:

UC Connect served 27,410 individuals in CareerLink® locations, with a total of 91,274 served since its launch two years ago.

in CareerLink® locations, with a total of since its launch two years ago. For those needing appointments, call 1-855-284-8545 to schedule time with a UC Connect representative.

BY THE NUMBERS

In 2023, L&I distributed more than $1.7 billion in UC benefits to approximately 326,000 individuals.



So far in 2024:

437,663 claims were filed.

were filed. L&I assisted:

944,822 individuals through the UC helpline; 63,481 individuals via the UC Live Chat service; and 154,445 individuals through email.



Governor Shapiro’s comprehensive reforms underscore his Administration’s dedication to creating a fair, efficient, and accessible unemployment system that reflects the diverse needs of Pennsylvania’s workforce.

Pennsylvanians experiencing job loss can always contact L&I directly for assistance through the Department’s UC helpline (888-313-7284), by email (UCHelp@pa.gov) or the live chat service.



