Request a Private Event, Demonstrative Activity, or Exhibit at the Capitol Complex

Overview
The Capitol Complex is available for a wide variety of private and public gatherings, including:
- Weddings, concerts, and art shows
- Charity events and press conferences
- Rallies, protests, and other expressions of First Amendment rights
This page outlines the process for requesting an event or lighting change at the Capitol.
Key information
- All events are permitted in a content neutral manner in accordance with PA Code Chapter 85.
- The Department of General Services (DGS) does not plan or host these events. Granting permission to hold an event does not constitute endorsement of the conducting parties or their views by DGS or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Looking for a tour?
If you want to tour the Capitol instead of hosting an event, visit the PA Capitol tour page.
Event requests
Before you begin
- Check the Capitol Complex Events Calendar to check that your desired date and venue are available.
- Read the relevant PA Code chapter to understand any venue limitations.
- Capitol Complex public areas: Governed by PA Code Chapter 86
- The Forum: Governed by PA Code Chapter 87
How to book
- Complete the online request form with the following details:
- Organizer’s name and contact information
- Event date, time, and group size
- Event description
- Chosen venue and any equipment needed
- Submit your request at least five days before your event.
- Weddings require a longer lead time. (See wedding information below.)
- Sign the event agreement acknowledging that you'll follow all policies outlined.
- You'll receive a response within three business days of your application.
Event guidelines and requirements
- Further forum information
- Capitol Police security for your event or exhibit can be coordinated through the Special Events Director.
- Capitol Police security is required at weddings, events with alcohol, evening events (after 4 p.m. weekends and after 6 p.m. weekdays), and events at the Forum Auditorium.
- DGS determines the number of Capitol Police officers required based on your event’s size.
- Standard rate: $80 per hour, per Capitol Police officer
- If traffic control is needed, the same hourly Capitol Police officer rate applies.
- Schedule: Because we host Capitol tours during the day, weekend weddings can only be scheduled after 4 p.m.
- Security fee: A required $225 upfront fee covers Capitol Police security for both weddings and rehearsals. If your total event time runs past the allotted time, you will be invoiced for the remaining balance within a week.
- Insurance: All weddings require a certificate of general liability insurance with at least $1 million in coverage that names the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- Payments:
- Make your check payable to “The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”
- Mail it to the Special Events Office, 401 North St., Room 415 NOB, Harrisburg, PA 17125
- Ensure it arrives at least one month before your event
- Chair rental: You can rent white, fan-back plastic folding chairs from the Department of General Services for $1 each. The payment process is the same as above. You are also welcome to rent chairs from an outside company instead.
- Cleanup: Rose petals or other types of decorations must be picked up immediately after the ceremony.
- Space rental: Reserving a space is free except for the Forum Auditorium. (See available venues for descriptions, capacities, and other details.)
- Equipment and furniture rentals: A list of available Commonwealth-owned rental equipment is available upon request. Contact the DGS Special Events Team to discuss availability, intended use, and charges. Equipment rental requests should be made at least five business days in advance of the event/exhibit.
- Capitol Police security for your event or exhibit can be coordinated through the Special Events Director.
- Capitol Police security is required at weddings, events with alcohol, evening events (after 4 p.m. weekends and after 6 p.m. weekdays), and events at the Forum Auditorium.
- DGS determines the number of Capitol Police officers required based on your event’s size.
- Standard rate: $80 per hour, per Capitol Police officer
- If traffic control is needed, the same hourly Capitol Police officer rate applies.
- If fees or charges are applicable, DGS will send an invoice 30 days before your reservation date.
- If there are any damages or the event goes beyond the agreed upon time, an additional invoice will be issued within five to seven business days after the event.
- Payment is due within seven days of receiving any invoice.
- Invoices may be paid by credit card or by check.
- Make checks payable to “The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” and mail to:
Special Events Office
401 North St., Room 415
North Office Building
Harrisburg, PA 17125
- Guest access: Guests can use the Main Capitol (on 3rd Street) or the East Wing (on Commonwealth Avenue) entrances if the building is open. After hours, use the Main entrance. For an ADA accessible entry, use the East Wing entrance. This door is locked on weekends and after hours, but you can use the call box by the door to contact an officer for entry.
- Staff access: DGS employees and event staff shall have access to the entire assigned area during the event/exhibit for the purpose of supervision and inspection. The keys to the building shall always be in the possession and under control of DGS.
- Music and sound limits: Your event cannot interfere with daily government business, legislative sessions, or court proceedings. Large bands, brass, or percussion instruments are not allowed within the Capitol Rotunda because the echoing sound disrupts surrounding offices.
- Alcohol policies: To serve alcohol at the Capitol Complex, request permission within your application. This requires approval by the Deputy Secretary for Facilities and Public Safety. Service is limited to two drinks per person, with no service to underage or visibly intoxicated individuals. Capitol Police security coverage is required any time alcohol is served, and the applicant is responsible for all security costs based on the standard fee schedule.
- Cleanup: You are responsible for cleaning the area and returning it to its original condition. For weddings, all decorations (including rose petals), must be picked up immediately after the ceremony.
- Property damage: The event organizer is financially responsible for any property damage caused during the event.
- Departure time: All guests and members of your group must depart the premises by your approved end time. If any equipment or personal belongings are left behind, DGS may remove and dispose of them at your expense.
- Liability waiver: By booking a space, you waive your right to sue or hold the Commonwealth responsible for any injuries, property damage, or harm that occurs during your event.
Applicant cancellations
|Cancellation notice provided
|Refund eligibility
|21 days or more before the event
|100% full refund
|14 to 20 days before the event
|50% partial refund
|Less than 14 days before the event
|No refund issued
DGS cancellations
- DGS reserves the right to cancel or end an event early due to improper use of space, property damage, safety or health emergencies, policy violations, law or regulation violations, or sudden government needs.
- If DGS cancels the event/exhibit in advance, fees will be waived, and any advance payments will be refunded.
- In other cases, DGS may retain all or part of the fees at its discretion. No claims for damages or compensation will be entertained due to such cancellations.
Available venues
Explore event spaces in our photo gallery.
|Venue
|Capacity
|Details
|Main Capitol Rotunda
|150 people
|Available: Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sat–Sun, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Best for: Press conferences, weddings, concerts, and photo shoots
|Main Capitol Steps (West Side)
|8,000 people
|Best for: Large public gatherings and major rallies
|East Wing Rotunda
|150 people
|Available: Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
Best for: Press conferences, ceremonies, concerts, and receptions
|Capitol Fountain (Commonwealth Avenue)
|2,000 people
|Best for: Press conferences and rallies
|South Ivris Office Building Lawn
|5,000 people
|Best for: Press conferences and outdoor rallies
|Soldier’s & Sailor’s Grove
|200 people at the entrance; several hundred in the grove
|Dedicated to Pennsylvania veterans and surrounds the Medal of Honor Monument
|Emergency / First Responder Plaza
|-
|In front of Solider's Grove, best for demonstrative activities.
|Commonwealth Avenue
|-
|Road can be closed Mon-Fri Starting at 9:30am and Sat-Sun starting at 7:30am
|Judicial Center Plaza
|-
|Address: 601 Commonwealth Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17120
|Keystone Building Atrium
|1,800 people
|Address: 400 North St., Harrisburg, PA 17125
Best for: Press conferences, receptions, and expos
|Forum Auditorium
|1,624 people, including accessible seating for 14 people
|Address: 500 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA 17101
Rental fees: Nonprofit events: $650; for-profit events: $1,400
Features: Gray limestone exterior, 22 bronze doors, marble interior, and a zodiac ceiling with 1,000 stars
Resources: The Forum Auditorium Tech Specs
|Forum Lawn
|-
|In front of the Forum Auditorium, between Commonwealth Ave. and Walnut Street.
|Outside Gift Shop
|N/A
|Best for exhibits.
- Space rental: Reserving a space is free except for the Forum Auditorium.
- Equipment and furniture rentals: A list of available Commonwealth-owned rental equipment is available upon request. Contact the DGS Special Events Team to discuss availability, intended use, and charges. Equipment rental requests should be made at least five business days in advance of the event/exhibit.
Please review the statement of policy for specific information on the use of public areas for events.
Lighting requests
Anyone can request to light the Capitol for specific times.
- For a single day, like Women’s Day, it shines in relevant colors.
- For a week or month, like Pride Month, it can stay lit for two days maximum.
- On days without special displays, the Capitol defaults to white lights.
The Governor’s Office can change this policy for holidays or special requests. Any changes to these guidelines require the Governor’s Office approval.
External requests for specific colors on designated days must be submitted well in advance to coordinate for approval. DGS will let you know whether your request was approved in a timely manner.