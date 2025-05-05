Request a Private Event, Demonstrative Activity, or Exhibit at the Capitol Complex

Overview

The Capitol Complex is available for a wide variety of private and public gatherings, including:

Weddings, concerts, and art shows

Charity events and press conferences

Rallies, protests, and other expressions of First Amendment rights

This page outlines the process for requesting an event or lighting change at the Capitol.

Key information

All events are permitted in a content neutral manner in accordance with PA Code Chapter 85.

The Department of General Services (DGS) does not plan or host these events. Granting permission to hold an event does not constitute endorsement of the conducting parties or their views by DGS or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Looking for a tour?

If you want to tour the Capitol instead of hosting an event, visit the PA Capitol tour page.