Program overview

The Office of Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD) launched the Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) in May 2024, established under Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order 2023-18.



MPP helps Small Businesses (SBs), Small Diverse Businesses (SDBs), and Veteran Business Enterprises (VBEs) build skills and compete more effectively for Commonwealth contracts.

The 12-month educational program pairs qualified protégés with experienced prime contractors who provide one-on-one mentorship and support in: