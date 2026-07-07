Scranton, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced today that a $112,000 investment from the Shapiro Administration is helping more than 1,200 Pennsylvanians each month in Lackawanna and surrounding counties access substance use disorder (SUD) recovery supports and other SUD-related services through The Recovery Bank, one of Pennsylvania's recovery community organizations.

Recovery community organizations are non-clinical facilities led by individuals with lived experience, often in recovery from SUD, who provide recovery support services like peer coaching, employment help, group meetings, family support, health and wellness programs, and more.

“This investment reflects the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to expanding the community-based infrastructure for recovery supports and services – a critical phase in someone’s journey following treatment,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “Through this partnership, we are strengthening recovery services to help improve health outcomes, reduce barriers to care, and breaking down the walls of stigma associated with SUD."

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, The Recovery Bank has doubled the number of recipients it serves per month as a direct result of DDAP funding administered through DDAP's local partner, the Lackawanna County Office of Drug and Alcohol.

“Through the partnership and funding from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Office of Drug and Alcohol programs locally, The Recovery Bank has become an instrumental resource in strengthening our community and fostering recovery,” said Lackawanna County Office of Drug and Alcohol Director Barbara Durkin. “The value of The Recovery Bank goes far beyond the services it provides—it has fostered a culture of hope, connection, and purpose. It has brought people together, reduced stigma, and created a strong network of support for individuals and families in recovery. It is truly an example of how investment in recovery can build a safe, healthy, and hopeful community.”

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, The Recovery Bank has expanded its programs including:

Gender-specific recovery support meetings;

Latino-specific recovery support meetings;

LGBTQ-specific recovery support meetings;

Recovery meditation and yoga classes;

Life skills training, like cooking classes; and

12-step recovery meetings.

“We are deeply grateful for the support from the Shapiro Administration – investing in the Recovery Bank has enabled us to broaden our reach and strengthen our recovery programs,” said The Recovery Bank President and CEO Frank Bolock. “Together we are building a stronger recovery community one connection at a time.”

“At The Recovery Bank, we go above and beyond to ensure that everyone seeking recovery support has equal access to it,” said The Recovery Bank Certified Recovery Specialist and veteran Jeff Brown. “Using our lived experience, we help bridge the gap between treatment facilities and the rapidly growing local recovery community.”

Commitment to Strengthening SUD Treatment and Supports Starting With “Somewhere to Go”

In a time of need, it’s crucial for someone struggling with SUD to have a safe place to go. This $112,000 investment underscores another way the Shapiro Administration is strengthening access to SUD-related care by having an open door to walk into to receive services and supports on the spot.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed state budget includes $5 million to sustain behavioral health walk-in crisis stabilization centers through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care and strengthening collaborations among hospitals, community providers, and local responders. The goal of the funding is to have around-the-clock crisis care in every corner of the Commonwealth through a three-pronged approach: someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go.

To learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s overdose prevention and SUD efforts, visit pa.gov.

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